Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday Gift Guide: For the Tech-Obsessed

@cristinaeverett

Posted on

more EW

1 of 11

Philip Friedman for EW (3); Roku; Nintendo; HBO

Tech Gifts to Give

Check out the latest and greatest gadgets and gaming gear for the early adopters on your list

More...

2 of 11

Philip Friedman for EW

Polaroid Pop Instant Print Digital Camera

Polaroid Pop Instant Print Digital Camera combines the retro fun of instant photos with the modern technology of printing directly from your phone’s camera roll. You can even apply filters and stickers to all that holiday #content. $200, amazon.com

More...

3 of 11

Philip Friedman for EW

Google Home Mini

Everything great about the Google Home is now available in a stylish fabric-covered Mini, a smart speaker that can project 360-degree sound from your Spotify playlist or the latest episode of your favorite podcast. $49, walmart.com

More...

4 of 11

Amazon

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Echo Spot  has a front-facing camera for videoconferencing  and can display anything from music lyrics to news briefs to the latest Audible audiobook selection.  $130, amazon.com

More...

5 of 11

Philip Friedman for EW

Google Pixelbook + Pixelbook Pen

The Google Pixelbook has a 360-degree hinge that lets you fold the laptop into a tablet to read your favorite book, prop it up to binge a TV series, or, when paired with the Pixelbook Pen, sketch and write your latest ideas. $999 for Pixelbook and $99 for Pixelbook Pen, bestbuy.com

More...

6 of 11

Philip Friedman for EW

Google  Pixel 2

Snap a picture of a movie poster on the Google  Pixel 2 and the phone’s built-in Google Lens function will identify what actors are in the cast and give you a list of nearby theaters where it’s playing. $649, store.google.com

More...

7 of 11

Philip Friedman for EW

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition

Don’t let life interrupt your gameplay: The  Nintendo Switch lets you toggle from playing on your TV to the handheld device seamlessly. Its new Super Mario Odyssey Edition comes with red controllers and a digital download code for the game. $380, supermario.nintendo.com

More...

8 of 11

Philip Friedman for EW

Samsung Gear Sport

Feel a little less guilty about all that gingerbread with Samsung’s Gear Sport, a smartwatch that monitors your heart rate, sends a vibrating nudge when you’ve been sitting too long, and tracks calories burned while running, cycling, and even sleeping. $300, samsung.com

More...

9 of 11

Philip Friedman for EW

ROLI’s Seaboard Block

ROLI’s Seaboard Block is more than just a keyboard: Depending on the pressure applied, its touch-sensitive silicon surface can produce more than  100 sounds, from strings to synths. $300, roli.com

More...

10 of 11

Philip Friedman for EW

Apple’s iPhone X + mophie’s Wireless Charging Base

If the dual-lens camera and futuristic Face ID function aren’t impressive enough, Apple’s iPhone X features a stunning all-glass design and supports Dolby Vision HDR10, so watching your favorite movie will be brighter and better than ever before. From $999, apple.com

 

Juice up the latest iPhone just by laying it on top of mophie’s Wireless Charging Base, which gives you a 50 percent faster boost than standard wireless chargers. $60, mophie.com

More...

11 of 11

Roku

RCA’s Smart 4K UHD Roku TV

Cord cutters, rejoice: RCA’s Smart 4K UHD Roku TV comes with the streaming device’s software built in, so there’s less hardware to worry about and more than 300 streaming channels to choose from. $600–1,099, walmart.com

More...

See Also

more EW

more News