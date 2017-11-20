Holiday Gift Guide
Holiday Gift Guide: For the Tech-Obsessed
Cristina Everett
Posted on
Tech Gifts to Give
Check out the latest and greatest gadgets and gaming gear for the early adopters on your list
Polaroid Pop Instant Print Digital Camera
Polaroid Pop Instant Print Digital Camera combines the retro fun of instant photos with the modern technology of printing directly from your phone’s camera roll. You can even apply filters and stickers to all that holiday #content. $200, amazon.com
Google Home Mini
Everything great about the Google Home is now available in a stylish fabric-covered Mini, a smart speaker that can project 360-degree sound from your Spotify playlist or the latest episode of your favorite podcast. $49, walmart.com
Amazon Echo Spot
Amazon Echo Spot has a front-facing camera for videoconferencing and can display anything from music lyrics to news briefs to the latest Audible audiobook selection. $130, amazon.com
Google Pixelbook + Pixelbook Pen
The Google Pixelbook has a 360-degree hinge that lets you fold the laptop into a tablet to read your favorite book, prop it up to binge a TV series, or, when paired with the Pixelbook Pen, sketch and write your latest ideas. $999 for Pixelbook and $99 for Pixelbook Pen, bestbuy.com
Google Pixel 2
Snap a picture of a movie poster on the Google Pixel 2 and the phone’s built-in Google Lens function will identify what actors are in the cast and give you a list of nearby theaters where it’s playing. $649, store.google.com
Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition
Don’t let life interrupt your gameplay: The Nintendo Switch lets you toggle from playing on your TV to the handheld device seamlessly. Its new Super Mario Odyssey Edition comes with red controllers and a digital download code for the game. $380, supermario.nintendo.com
Samsung Gear Sport
Feel a little less guilty about all that gingerbread with Samsung’s Gear Sport, a smartwatch that monitors your heart rate, sends a vibrating nudge when you’ve been sitting too long, and tracks calories burned while running, cycling, and even sleeping. $300, samsung.com
ROLI’s Seaboard Block
ROLI’s Seaboard Block is more than just a keyboard: Depending on the pressure applied, its touch-sensitive silicon surface can produce more than 100 sounds, from strings to synths. $300, roli.com
Apple’s iPhone X + mophie’s Wireless Charging Base
If the dual-lens camera and futuristic Face ID function aren’t impressive enough, Apple’s iPhone X features a stunning all-glass design and supports Dolby Vision HDR10, so watching your favorite movie will be brighter and better than ever before. From $999, apple.com
Juice up the latest iPhone just by laying it on top of mophie’s Wireless Charging Base, which gives you a 50 percent faster boost than standard wireless chargers. $60, mophie.com
RCA’s Smart 4K UHD Roku TV
Cord cutters, rejoice: RCA’s Smart 4K UHD Roku TV comes with the streaming device’s software built in, so there’s less hardware to worry about and more than 300 streaming channels to choose from. $600–1,099, walmart.com