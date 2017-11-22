Holiday Gift Guide
Holiday Gift Guide: For the Entertaining Expert
Gifts for the Entertainer
These pop culture ingredients will keep spirits high at your next holiday bash.
The Hamilton Cookbook: Cooking, Eating & Entertaining in Hamilton’s World
Young, scrappy, and hungry? Make your kitchen the room where it happens, and dine like it’s 1776 with The Hamilton Cookbook: Cooking, Eating & Entertaining in Hamilton’s World, a collection of recipes from the Founding Fathers’ tables. $20, amazon.com
No Kid Hungry Spatulas
Stir up some good times for a good cause with celebrity-designed No Kid Hungry spatulas for Williams Sonoma. Choose from creations by the likes of Neil Patrick Harris and Questlove, with a portion of the proceeds going to help end childhood hunger in America. $13 each, williams-sonoma.com
Want to be inducted into the Entertaining Hall of Fame? Snag these cute cocktail napkins inspired by country legend Dolly Parton. They’re just precious, y’all. $58 for a set of 4, draperjames.com
Día de los Muertos Plate Set
Set the table like great-grandma Mamá Coco with this set of Día de los Muertos floral plate set inspired by the Disney/Pixar flick Coco. If you’re lucky, the night may also end in a festive song and dance. $40 for a set of 4, boxlunch.com
What Do You Meme? card game
Put your creativity to good use at the next game night with What Do You Meme?, a card game in which players choose a hilarious caption card that best fits the selected meme you’ve surely seen all over social media. $30, amazon.com
Martha’s Holiday Cookie Box
Crown yourself queen (or king) of the kitchen with Martha’s Holiday Cookie Box, jam-packed with the dry ingredients you’ll need to bake four of the domestic goddess’ favorite cookie recipes, including Noel Nut Balls and Double Chocolate Peppermint Brownies. $39, marleyspoon.com