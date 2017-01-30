See Photos of Gene Hackman Through the Years

Gene Hackman Through the Years

Born in California in 1930, Gene Hackman celebrates his 87th birthday Monday. Pictured here in the 1960s, the actor made his on-screen debut in 1961, landing early roles in The United States Steel Hour, The Defenders, and Bonnie and Clyde. In the decades since, Hackman has racked up two Oscars and three Golden Globes. See photos of the star through the years, ahead.