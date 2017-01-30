See Photos of Gene Hackman Through the Years

Born in California in 1930, Gene Hackman celebrates his 87th birthday Monday. Pictured here in the 1960s, the actor made his on-screen debut in 1961, landing early roles in The United States Steel Hour, The Defenders, and Bonnie and Clyde. In the decades since, Hackman has racked up two Oscars and three Golden Globes. See photos of the star through the years, ahead.
Gene Hackman in 1968
Gene Hackman With Robert Redford in Downhill Racer in 1969
Gene Hackman in Reno, Nevada on October 29, 1969
Gene Hackman in 1970
Gene Hackman With Director William Friedkin on the Set of The French Connection in 1971
Gene Hackman in The French Connection in 1971
Gene Hackman on January 16, 1972
Gene Hackman in Prime Cut in 1972
Gene Hackman on March 24, 1972
Gene Hackman With Faye Maltese at the 44th Academy Awards on April 10, 1972
Gene Hackman With Ernest Borgnine, Arthur O'Connell, Carol Lynley, Red Buttons, Jack Albertson, Roddy McDowall, Shelley Winters, Stella Stevens, and Pamela Sue Martin in The Poseidon Adventure in 1972
Gene Hackman With Al Pacino on the Set of Scarecrow in 1973
Gene Hackman With Daughters Elizabeth and Leslie at a Celebrity Baseball Game in Hollywood in the Early 1970s
Gene Hackman With Fay Maltese at the 45th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 1973
Gene Hackman on December 7, 1973
Gene Hackman in The Conversation in 1974
Gene Hackman With Liza Minnelli at the University Club in Mexico City on June 26, 1975
Gene Hackman With Burt Reynolds on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson on December 15, 1976
Gene Hackman in Supermanin 1978
Gene Hackman With Christopher Reeve at the Premiere of Superman in Los Angeles on December 15, 1978
Gene Hackman at the Pro-Celebrity Race in Long Beach, California on March 14, 1981
Gene Hackman in 1983
Gene Hackman in Chicago on May 10, 1985
Gene Hackman on the Set of Mississippi Burning on May 6, 1988
Gene Hackman With Betsy Arakawa at the Berlin Wall on March 13, 1989
Gene Hackman at the 61st Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 29, 1989
Gene Hackman With Gerald Ford at the Mission Hills Celebrity Sports Invitational in Rancho Mirage, California on November 30, 1991
Gene Hackman in Unforgiven in 1992
Gene Hackman With Clint Eastwood at the 18th Annual LA Film Critics Association Awards in Hollywood on January 19, 1993
Gene Hackman at the 65th Academy Awards on March 29, 1993
Gene Hackman With Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Lenoon July 23, 1993
Gene Hackman With Betsy Arakawa at the 66th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 21, 1994
Gene Hackman in Los Angeles on 1996
Gene Hackman With Clint Eastwood on the Set of Absolute Powerin 1997
Gene Hackman in New York on January 31, 1998
Gene Hackman With Anjelica Huston in The Royal Tenenbaums in 2001
Gene Hackman at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 19, 2003
Gene Hackman at the Runaway Jury Press Conference in New Orleans on September 19, 2003
Gene Hackman at the Next House ESPN The Magazine Party on February 4, 2005