See Photos of Gene Hackman Through the Years

Born in California in 1930, Gene Hackman celebrates his 87th birthday Monday. Pictured here in the 1960s, the actor made his on-screen debut in 1961, landing early roles in The United States Steel HourThe Defenders, and Bonnie and Clyde. In the decades since, Hackman has racked up two Oscars and three Golden Globes. See photos of the star through the years, ahead.

Gene Hackman in 1968

Gene Hackman With Robert Redford in Downhill Racer in 1969

Gene Hackman in Reno, Nevada on October 29, 1969

Gene Hackman in Reno, Nevada on October 29, 1969

Gene Hackman in 1970

Gene Hackman With Director William Friedkin on the Set of The French Connection in 1971

Gene Hackman in The French Connection in 1971

Gene Hackman on January 16, 1972

Gene Hackman in Prime Cut in 1972

Gene Hackman on March 24, 1972

Gene Hackman With Faye Maltese at the 44th Academy Awards on April 10, 1972

Gene Hackman With Ernest Borgnine, Arthur O'Connell, Carol Lynley, Red Buttons, Jack Albertson, Roddy McDowall, Shelley Winters, Stella Stevens, and Pamela Sue Martin in The Poseidon Adventure in 1972

Gene Hackman With Al Pacino on the Set of Scarecrow in 1973

Gene Hackman With Daughters Elizabeth and Leslie at a Celebrity Baseball Game in Hollywood in the Early 1970s

Gene Hackman With Fay Maltese at the 45th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 1973

Gene Hackman on December 7, 1973

Gene Hackman in The Conversation in 1974

Gene Hackman With Liza Minnelli at the University Club in Mexico City on June 26, 1975

Gene Hackman With Burt Reynolds on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson on December 15, 1976

Gene Hackman in Superman in 1978

Gene Hackman With Christopher Reeve at the Premiere of Superman in Los Angeles on December 15, 1978

Gene Hackman at the Pro-Celebrity Race in Long Beach, California on March 14, 1981

Gene Hackman in 1983

Gene Hackman in Chicago on May 10, 1985

Gene Hackman on the Set of Mississippi Burning on May 6, 1988

Gene Hackman With Betsy Arakawa at the Berlin Wall on March 13, 1989

Gene Hackman at the 61st Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 29, 1989

Gene Hackman With Gerald Ford at the Mission Hills Celebrity Sports Invitational in Rancho Mirage, California on November 30, 1991

Gene Hackman in Unforgiven in 1992

Gene Hackman With Clint Eastwood at the 18th Annual LA Film Critics Association Awards in Hollywood on January 19, 1993

Gene Hackman at the 65th Academy Awards on March 29, 1993

Gene Hackman With Jay Leno  on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on July 23, 1993

Gene Hackman With Betsy Arakawa at the 66th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 21, 1994

Gene Hackman in Los Angeles on 1996

Gene Hackman With Clint Eastwood on the Set of Absolute Power in 1997

Gene Hackman in New York on January 31, 1998

Gene Hackman With Anjelica Huston in The Royal Tenenbaums in 2001

Gene Hackman at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 19, 2003

Gene Hackman at the Runaway Jury Press Conference in New Orleans on September 19, 2003

Gene Hackman at the Next House ESPN The Magazine Party on February 4, 2005

