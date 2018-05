All in the family: 20 mother-daughter actresses

The mother-daughter relationship in Sissy Spacek’s hit film Carrie may have been a nightmare, but it’s clear she has inspired her real-life daughters. Following in her mother’s footsteps, you may recognize Schuyler Fisk as the star of the undeniable 1995 classic, The Baby-Sitters Club. While Schuyler has continued to act, she also has a successful career as a musician. Younger sister Madison has made a career behind the camera.