14 Father's Day Gifts for Pop Culture Fans
From Star Wars to The Sopranos, celebrate Father's Day with these unique pop culture presents.
Star Wars
The Force is strong – and so is this message for the Jedi in your life. $16-$20, buy it here.
The Walking Dead
For the zombie enthusiast, check out this clever Walking Dead T-shirt featuring a father with his kids. $19-$22, buy it here.
Westworld
This adorable Pop! TV figurine of everyone's favorite scientist/host Bernard Lowe can help fill the void that's been left since the HBO show ended it's first season. $11, buy it here.
Game of Thrones
Hodor may be gone, but he'll never be forgotten. And while you're holding the door, don't forget to wipe your shoes. $37, buy it here.
Breaking Bad
Say his name... in this card featuring Walter White doing what he does best. $4, buy it here.
South Park
For the man who knows the exact number of times they killed Kenny, pick up this poster breaking down the citizens of South Park. $35, buy it here.
The Shining
Hereeeeee's... your keys! Never lose your keys again with this bright key tag referencing the 1980 horror flick. $6, buy it here.
Silicon Valley
The go-getter in your life can mull over his bright ideas with this mug emblazoned with the show's Pied Piper logo. $15, buy it here.
Parks and Recreation
For the Ron Swanson in your life, this carving board is the perfect way to serve up dinner. $19-$35, buy it here.
Avengers
Toast your personal superhero with one of these etched rocks glasses adorned with the logo of either Black Widow, Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, Hawkeye, or Thor. $11-$14, buy it here.
The Sopranos
Know a guy who can't stop quoting Tony Soprano? Celebrate Father's Day with this funny card. $4, buy it here.
Mad Men
What better way to decorate an office than with the imagined floor plans of the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce offices? $49-$85, buy it here.
Star Wars
A perfect gift for the Star Wars fanatic, this T-shirt will always remind you who the patriarch is. $16-$18, buy it here.
Good Movie Dads
Movie buffs will get a kick out of this poster that highlights the best fathers in film, from Atticus Finch to Zeus. $32-$63, buy it here.