14 Father's Day Gifts for Pop Culture Fans

Chunkie Munkie Designs; HBO; Kelly Vee/Eve Of Joy

Don't Know What To Buy Dad?

From Star Wars to The Sopranos, celebrate Father's Day with these unique pop culture presents.

Kelly Vee/Eve Of Joy

Star Wars

The Force is strong – and so is this message for the Jedi in your life. $16-$20, buy it here.

Chunkie Munkie Designs

The Walking Dead

For the zombie enthusiast, check out this clever Walking Dead T-shirt featuring a father with his kids. $19-$22, buy it here.

HBO

Westworld

This adorable Pop! TV figurine of everyone's favorite scientist/host Bernard Lowe can help fill the void that's been left since the HBO show ended it's first season. $11, buy it here.

Andrew Norman/SouthBySouthHome

Game of Thrones

Hodor may be gone, but he'll never be forgotten. And while you're holding the door, don't forget to wipe your shoes. $37, buy it here.

Lisa Gillard/meetmeinshermer.com

Breaking Bad 

Say his name... in this card featuring Walter White doing what he does best. $4, buy it here. 

POP CHART LAB

South Park 

For the man who knows the exact number of times they killed Kenny, pick up this poster breaking down the citizens of South Park. $35, buy it here.

GREENWICH LETTERPRESS

The Shining

Hereeeeee's... your keys! Never lose your keys again with this bright key tag referencing the 1980 horror flick. $6, buy it here.

HBO

Silicon Valley

The go-getter in your life can mull over his bright ideas with this mug emblazoned with the show's Pied Piper logo. $15, buy it here. 

OurCuttingBoard

Parks and Recreation

For the Ron Swanson in your life, this carving board is the perfect way to serve up dinner. $19-$35, buy it here.

Aparecium Design

Avengers

Toast your personal superhero with one of these etched rocks glasses adorned with the logo of either Black Widow, Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, Hawkeye, or Thor. $11-$14, buy it here.

Lisa Gillard/meetmeinshermer.com

The Sopranos

Know a guy who can't stop quoting Tony Soprano? Celebrate Father's Day with this funny card. $4, buy it here.

Brandi Roberts/www.fantasyfloorplans.com

Mad Men

What better way to decorate an office than with the imagined floor plans of the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce offices? $49-$85, buy it here.

bravocustomprinting

Star Wars

A perfect gift for the Star Wars fanatic, this T-shirt will always remind you who the patriarch is. $16-$18, buy it here.

Dani Salvo/The Film Freak

Good Movie Dads

Movie buffs will get a kick out of this poster that highlights the best fathers in film, from Atticus Finch to Zeus. $32-$63, buy it here.

