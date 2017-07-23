EW's Comic-Con Party: See the Photos

The stars of film and television hit the annual event at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego for EW’s big soiree

1 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

John Bradley and Liam Cunningham

2 of 96

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Chadwick Boseman and Joe Keery

3 of 96

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Lupita Nyong'o and Ryan Coogler

4 of 96

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Ricky Whittle

5 of 96

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Andy Serkis and Alan Tudyk

6 of 96

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

James Marsden

7 of 96

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Tyler Posey

8 of 96

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Grace Park 

9 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Tessa Thompson and Angela Sarafyan

10 of 96

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Aidy Bryant

11 of 96

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Katherine McNamara

12 of 96

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Marie Avgeropoulos

13 of 96

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Johnathan Fernandez

14 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Mehcad Brooks and Stephen Amell

15 of 96

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Madelaine Petsch

16 of 96

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Tony Revolori and Nolan Gould

17 of 96

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Tamara Duarte

18 of 96

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Stephanie Beatriz

19 of 96

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Arielle Kebbel

20 of 96

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Jamie Chung

21 of 96

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Asha Bromfield

22 of 96

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Amber Stevens West

23 of 96

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Seth MacFarlane

24 of 96

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Penny Johnson Jerald

25 of 96

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Will.i.am

26 of 96

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

J. Lee

27 of 96

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Lindsey Morgan and Julie Ann Emery

28 of 96

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, and Marie Avgeropoulos

29 of 96

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash

30 of 96

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash

31 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Chadwick Boseman

32 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Colton Haynes, Tyler Posey, and Cody Christian

33 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Sonequa Martin-Green

34 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Gaten Matarazzo

35 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Caleb McLaughlin

36 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Dania Ramirez

37 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Andrew J. West

38 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Katie Cassidy

39 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Tricia Helfer

40 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Cody Christian

41 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Julie Ann Emery

42 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Odette Annable

43 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Natalia Dyer

44 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Zachary Levi

45 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger

46 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Graham McTavish

47 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Stephen Moyer

48 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Candice Patton

49 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Cress Williams

50 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Brandon Routh

51 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Danielle Panabaker

52 of 96

 

Willa Holland

53 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Lana Parrilla

54 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Jeph Loeb

55 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Lili Reinhart

56 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Blair Redford

57 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

K.J. Apa

58 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Eliza Taylor

59 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Sarah Wayne Callies

60 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Parisa Fitz-Henley

61 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst

62 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Marty Krofft and David Arquette

63 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Cassandra Scerbo

64 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Nafessa Williams

65 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Natasha Henstridge and Edward Apeagyei

66 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Santiago Cabrera

67 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Steven Strait

68 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Ally Maki

69 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Caity Lotz

70 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Shannon Purser

71 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Rodrigo Santoro

72 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Jason Lewis

73 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Halston Sage

74 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Aisha Tyler

75 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Christine Adams

76 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Ian Anthony Dale

77 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

78 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Angela Sarafyan Ingrid Bolso Berdal

79 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Doug Jones

80 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Tasya Teles

81 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Eliza Coupe

82 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Yvette Nicole Brown

83 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Dominique Tipper

84 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Alex Borstein

85 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Coby Bell

86 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Ross Marquand

87 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

AJ Michalka

88 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Sam Bennett

89 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Max Landis

90 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Phoebe Tonkin

91 of 96

 

Sadie Sink

92 of 96

 

Camila Mendes

93 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Lindsey Morgan

94 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Alyson Michalka

95 of 96

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Melanie Scrofano

96 of 96

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Camren Bicondova

