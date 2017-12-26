The top 10 Entertainment Weekly illustrations of 2017

1 of 10

Illustration by Tomer Hanuka for EW

10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Link faces off with a towering Hinox in our No. 1 game of the year.

Illustration by Tomer Hanuka

Art directed by Aaron Morales, Senior Associate Art Director

Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky

From The Year’s Best Games, December 29, 2017 / January 5, 2018

2 of 10

Illustration by Phil Noto for EW

9. Game of Thrones' Queens

The royal showdown between Cersei and Daenerys was a highlight of Game of Thrones season 7. This illustration (side-eye included) was a highlight of our year.

Illustration by Phil Noto

Art Directed by Jennie Chang

Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky

From A Clash of Queens, July 21/28, 2017

3 of 10

Illustration by Zohar Lazar for EW

8. Pod Save America 

Wouldn’t it be fascinating to hear what our past political heavyweights think of America in 2017? This illustration imagines just that.

Illustration by Zohar Lazar

Art directed by Jennie Chang, Senior Art Director

Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky

From The Year’s Best Podcasts, December 29, 2017 / January 5, 2018

4 of 10

Illustration by Laura Lannes for EW

7. RuPaul’s Drag Race

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 would do anything to snatch wigs and the crown.

Illustration by Laura Lannes

Art directed by James Kim, Designer

Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky

From The Must List, March 31, 2017

5 of 10

Zohar Lazar for EW

6. Hollywood’s Greatest Untold Stories: Halloween Edition - 2000s section opener

Iconic villains (and a monster!) from this century’s horror films and TV shows battle it out in this killer illustration nodding at classic pulp-fiction comic book covers.

Illustration by Zohar Lazar

Art directed by Jennie Chang, Senior Art Director

Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky

From Hollywood’s Greatest Untold Stories: Halloween Edition, October 20/27, 2017

6 of 10

Illustration by Lincoln Agnew for EW

5. Twin Peaks

An illustration both wonderful and strange.

Illustration by Lincoln Agnew

Art directed by Aaron Morales, Senior Associate Art Director

Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky

From the TV section in the September 1, 2017 issue

7 of 10

Illustration by Tim O’Brien for EW

4. Dunkirk

Our No. 1 movie of the year frames an impressionistic experience over land, sea, and air.

Illustration by Tim O’Brien

Art directed by Dragos Lemnei, Senior Art Director

Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky

From The Year’s Best Movies, December 29, 2017 / January 5, 2018

8 of 10

Illustration by Natalie Foss for EW

3. Lorde

A combination of textures and colors that reflect the melodrama of Lorde's Melodrama — our No. 1 album of the year.

Illustration by Natalie Foss

Art directed by Jennie Chang, Senior Art Director

Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky

From The Year’s Best Music, December 29, 2017 / January 5, 2018

9 of 10

Illustration by Robert Sammelin for EW

2. The Fifth Element

The movie’s main character set inside the iconic sci-fi thriller’s world. 

Illustration by Robert Sammelin

Art directed by Dragos Lemnei, Senior Art Director

Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky

From Oral History: The Fifth Element, July 21/28 2017 

10 of 10

Illustration by Tim McDonagh for EW

1. Shaun of the Dead

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost prepare to go head-tohead with zombies in a scene from Edgar Wright’s horror/comedy.

Illustration by Matt Ryan Tobin

Art directed by Aaron Morales, Senior Associate Art Director

From Hollywood’s Greatest Untold Stories: Halloween Edition, October 20/27, 2017

