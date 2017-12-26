The top 10 Entertainment Weekly illustrations of 2017
10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Link faces off with a towering Hinox in our No. 1 game of the year.
Illustration by Tomer Hanuka
Art directed by Aaron Morales, Senior Associate Art Director
Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky
From The Year’s Best Games, December 29, 2017 / January 5, 2018
9. Game of Thrones' Queens
The royal showdown between Cersei and Daenerys was a highlight of Game of Thrones season 7. This illustration (side-eye included) was a highlight of our year.
Illustration by Phil Noto
Art Directed by Jennie Chang
Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky
From A Clash of Queens, July 21/28, 2017
8. Pod Save America
Wouldn’t it be fascinating to hear what our past political heavyweights think of America in 2017? This illustration imagines just that.
Illustration by Zohar Lazar
Art directed by Jennie Chang, Senior Art Director
Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky
From The Year’s Best Podcasts, December 29, 2017 / January 5, 2018
7. RuPaul’s Drag Race
The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 would do anything to snatch wigs and the crown.
Illustration by Laura Lannes
Art directed by James Kim, Designer
Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky
From The Must List, March 31, 2017
6. Hollywood’s Greatest Untold Stories: Halloween Edition - 2000s section opener
Iconic villains (and a monster!) from this century’s horror films and TV shows battle it out in this killer illustration nodding at classic pulp-fiction comic book covers.
Illustration by Zohar Lazar
Art directed by Jennie Chang, Senior Art Director
Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky
From Hollywood’s Greatest Untold Stories: Halloween Edition, October 20/27, 2017
5. Twin Peaks
An illustration both wonderful and strange.
Illustration by Lincoln Agnew
Art directed by Aaron Morales, Senior Associate Art Director
Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky
From the TV section in the September 1, 2017 issue
4. Dunkirk
Our No. 1 movie of the year frames an impressionistic experience over land, sea, and air.
Illustration by Tim O’Brien
Art directed by Dragos Lemnei, Senior Art Director
Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky
From The Year’s Best Movies, December 29, 2017 / January 5, 2018
3. Lorde
A combination of textures and colors that reflect the melodrama of Lorde's Melodrama — our No. 1 album of the year.
Illustration by Natalie Foss
Art directed by Jennie Chang, Senior Art Director
Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky
From The Year’s Best Music, December 29, 2017 / January 5, 2018
2. The Fifth Element
The movie’s main character set inside the iconic sci-fi thriller’s world.
Illustration by Robert Sammelin
Art directed by Dragos Lemnei, Senior Art Director
Creative Director: Tim Leong; Design Director: Keir Novesky
From Oral History: The Fifth Element, July 21/28 2017
1. Shaun of the Dead
Simon Pegg and Nick Frost prepare to go head-tohead with zombies in a scene from Edgar Wright’s horror/comedy.
Illustration by Matt Ryan Tobin
Art directed by Aaron Morales, Senior Associate Art Director
From Hollywood’s Greatest Untold Stories: Halloween Edition, October 20/27, 2017