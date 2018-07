See all the stars at EW's Comic-Con 2018 party

After three full days of showcasing their buzzy upcoming movie projects, TV ventures, and comic book properties in San Diego, the stars of Comic-Con took some time to unwind with EW at the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday night. Check out some highlights from our Comic-Con bash in the gallery ahead, featuring celebs like Aquaman hero Jason Momoa, It and Castle Rock bogeyman Bill Skarsgård, Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch, and The Walking Dead badass Danai Gurira (pictured).