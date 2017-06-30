Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
See All the Breathtaking Photos From This Year's ESSENCE Fest
EW Staff
Posted on June 30, 2017 at 6:46pm EDT
1 of 14
Halle Berry
2 of 14
Tina Knowles Lawson
3 of 14
Soledad O'Brien
4 of 14
Kenya Moore
5 of 14
Dee-1
6 of 14
7 of 14
Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey
8 of 14
RonReaco Lee
9 of 14
10 of 14
Cleo Wade
11 of 14
Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin
12 of 14
Vanessa K. De Luca, Luvvie Ajayi, Angela Rye, April Reign and April Ryan
13 of 14
April Reign
14 of 14
April Ryan