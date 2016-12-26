Best of 2016

The Top 10 Entertainment Weekly Illustrations of 2016

1 of 10

Illustration by Tim O'Brien for EW

Beyoncé

Long Live the Queen! Beyonce and her album Lemonade celebrated with an epic portrait.

From: Year End Best Music, No. 1 Lemonade 

Illustration by: Tim O'Brien

Art directed by: Dragos Lemnei

Creative Director: Tim Leong

Appears in the 12/16-23/16 issue of EW

2 of 10

Illustration by Tomer Hanuka for EW

Batman

A haunting illustration of Batman watching over Gotham.

From: The 50 Most Powerful Superheroes: No. 3 Batman

Illustration by: Tomer Hanuka

Art Directed by: Keir Novesky

Creative Director: Tim Leong

Appears in the 10/21/16 issue of EW

3 of 10

PAINTING by ALEX ROSS for EW

Wonder Woman

Our No. 1 most powerful superhero Wonder Woman as painted by legendary comic artist, Alex Ross.

From: The 50 Most Powerful Superheroes: No. 1 Wonder Woman

Illustration by: Alex Ross

Art Directed by: Jennie Chang

Creative Director: Tim Leong

Appears in the 10/21/16 issue of EW

4 of 10

Illustration by Mar Cerdà for EW

La La Land

Made out of cut paper and watercolor, this diorama is as romantic and magical as the film itself.  

From: Year End Best Movies, No. 1 La La Land

Illustration by: Mar Cerdà

Art directed by: Jennie Chang

Creative Director: Tim Leong

Appears in the 12/16-23/16 issue of EW

5 of 10

Illustration by Vince Pastiche for EW

Supervillains

The Last Supper gets an unholy makeover with Magneto surrounded by nine super-villainous disciples.

From: The 50 Most Powerful Superheroes: The Greatest Villains of All Time

Illustration by: Vince Pastiche

Art Directed by: Dragos Lemnei

Creative Director: Tim Leong

Appears in the 10/21-28/16 issue of EW

6 of 10

Illustration by Cun Shi for EW

Big Trouble in Little China

The mystical misadventures of Jack Burton in the 1986 cult classic called for an equally wild and fun illustration.

From: The Oral History: Big Trouble in Little China

Illustration by: Cun Shi

Art Directed by: Faith Stafford

Creative Director: Tim Leong

Appears in the 7/22/16 issue of EW

7 of 10

Illustration by Zohar Lazar for EW

Kevin Hart

Have these cold winter months gotten you feeling down in the dumps? Riding in on his trusty magical steed and accompanied by his happy woodland friends, Kevin Hart and his stupendous, spectacular guide to happiness are here to save the day and turn all those frowns upside down! 

From: Kevin Hart’s Stupendous Spectacular Guide to Happiness

Illustration by: Zohar Lazar

Art Directed by: Keir Novesky & Jennie Chang

Creative Director: Tim Leong

Appears in the 8/12/16 issue of EW

8 of 10

Illustration by Serge Seidlitz for EW

2016

Take a voyage through 2016 with these lively A-Z Illustrations. 

From: Best & Worst 2016 

Illustration by: Serge Seidlitz

Art directed by: Jennie Chang

Creative Director: Tim Leong

Appears in the 12/16-23/16 issue of EW

9 of 10

Illustration by Vincent Bal for EW

Fantastic Four

It was a rocky road that led to this shadowy interpretation of Fantastic Four’s The Thing.

From: The 50 Most Powerful Superheroes: No. 24 The Thing

Illustration by: Vincent Bal

Art Directed by: Dragos Lemnei

Creative Director: Tim Leong

Appears in the 10/21-28/16 issue of EW

10 of 10

Illustration by Joe Ciardiello for EW

Seinfeld

Because don’t all TV shows conceptualize over coffee at a Korean Deli?

From: Seinfeldia: How a show about nothing changed everything

Illustration by: Joe Ciardiello 

Art directed by: Carly Klaire

Creative Director: Tim Leong

Appears in the 7/1/16 issue of EW

