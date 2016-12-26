Best of 2016
The Top 10 Entertainment Weekly Illustrations of 2016
Beyoncé
Long Live the Queen! Beyonce and her album Lemonade celebrated with an epic portrait.
From: Year End Best Music, No. 1 Lemonade
Illustration by: Tim O'Brien
Art directed by: Dragos Lemnei
Creative Director: Tim Leong
Appears in the 12/16-23/16 issue of EW
Batman
A haunting illustration of Batman watching over Gotham.
From: The 50 Most Powerful Superheroes: No. 3 Batman
Illustration by: Tomer Hanuka
Art Directed by: Keir Novesky
Creative Director: Tim Leong
Appears in the 10/21/16 issue of EW
Wonder Woman
Our No. 1 most powerful superhero Wonder Woman as painted by legendary comic artist, Alex Ross.
From: The 50 Most Powerful Superheroes: No. 1 Wonder Woman
Illustration by: Alex Ross
Art Directed by: Jennie Chang
Creative Director: Tim Leong
Appears in the 10/21/16 issue of EW
La La Land
Made out of cut paper and watercolor, this diorama is as romantic and magical as the film itself.
From: Year End Best Movies, No. 1 La La Land
Illustration by: Mar Cerdà
Art directed by: Jennie Chang
Creative Director: Tim Leong
Appears in the 12/16-23/16 issue of EW
Supervillains
The Last Supper gets an unholy makeover with Magneto surrounded by nine super-villainous disciples.
From: The 50 Most Powerful Superheroes: The Greatest Villains of All Time
Illustration by: Vince Pastiche
Art Directed by: Dragos Lemnei
Creative Director: Tim Leong
Appears in the 10/21-28/16 issue of EW
Big Trouble in Little China
The mystical misadventures of Jack Burton in the 1986 cult classic called for an equally wild and fun illustration.
From: The Oral History: Big Trouble in Little China
Illustration by: Cun Shi
Art Directed by: Faith Stafford
Creative Director: Tim Leong
Appears in the 7/22/16 issue of EW
Kevin Hart
Have these cold winter months gotten you feeling down in the dumps? Riding in on his trusty magical steed and accompanied by his happy woodland friends, Kevin Hart and his stupendous, spectacular guide to happiness are here to save the day and turn all those frowns upside down!
From: Kevin Hart’s Stupendous Spectacular Guide to Happiness
Illustration by: Zohar Lazar
Art Directed by: Keir Novesky & Jennie Chang
Creative Director: Tim Leong
Appears in the 8/12/16 issue of EW
2016
Take a voyage through 2016 with these lively A-Z Illustrations.
From: Best & Worst 2016
Illustration by: Serge Seidlitz
Art directed by: Jennie Chang
Creative Director: Tim Leong
Appears in the 12/16-23/16 issue of EW
Fantastic Four
It was a rocky road that led to this shadowy interpretation of Fantastic Four’s The Thing.
From: The 50 Most Powerful Superheroes: No. 24 The Thing
Illustration by: Vincent Bal
Art Directed by: Dragos Lemnei
Creative Director: Tim Leong
Appears in the 10/21-28/16 issue of EW
Seinfeld
Because don’t all TV shows conceptualize over coffee at a Korean Deli?
From: Seinfeldia: How a show about nothing changed everything
Illustration by: Joe Ciardiello
Art directed by: Carly Klaire
Creative Director: Tim Leong
Appears in the 7/1/16 issue of EW