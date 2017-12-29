See every EW cover from 2017

The year in Entertainment Weekly

We kicked off the year with quite the Marvel superhero team-up, printing the first issue of 2016 with a first look at Netflix's The Defenders. The next 52 weeks highlighted small-screen favorites like The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, the return of Twin Peaks, Game of Thrones, and Outlander, major big-screen productions like Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as well as our special Untold Stories issue, featuring an unforgettable Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion. As 2017 comes to a close, take a look back at every EW issue from the year, ahead.