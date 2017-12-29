See every EW cover from 2017

Dan Winters for EW; Ben Watts for EW; Marc Hom for EW (2); James White for EW; Zoey Grossman for EW; Ruven Afanador for EW; Ruven Afanador for EW

The year in Entertainment Weekly

We kicked off the year with quite the Marvel superhero team-up, printing the first issue of 2016 with a first look at Netflix's The Defenders. The next 52 weeks highlighted small-screen favorites like The Walking DeadStranger Things, the return of Twin PeaksGame of Thrones, and Outlander, major big-screen productions like Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as well as our special Untold Stories issue, featuring an unforgettable Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion. As 2017 comes to a close, take a look back at every EW issue from the year, ahead.

© Lucasfilm LFL 2016

Jan. 13, 2017

Finlay Mackay for EW

Jan. 20, 2017

Robert Trachtenberg for EW

Jan. 27, 2017

Charles Masters for EW; AMPAS

Feb. 3/10, 2017

Dan Winters for EW

Feb. 17, 2017

Kerry Hallihan for EW

Feb. 24/March 3, 2017

Ben Watts for EW

March 10, 2017

Marvel Studios

March 17/24, 2017

Marc Hom for EW

March 31, 2017

Marc Hom for EW

March 31, 2017

Marc Hom for EW

March 31, 2017

James White for EW

April 7/14, 2017

James White for EW

April 7/14, 2017

James White for EW

April 7/14, 2017

James White for EW

April 7/14, 2017

Robert Trachtenberg for EW

April 21, 2017

Robert Maxwell for EW

April 28/May 5, 2017

Jordon Nuttall/Fox

May 12, 2017

Zoey Grossman for EW

May 19, 2017

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

May 26, 2017

Marc Hom for EW

June 2/9, 2017

Marc Hom for EW

June 2/9, 2017

Marc Hom for EW

June 2/9, 2017

Marc Hom for EW

June 2/9, 2017

Marc Hom for EW

June 2/9, 2017

Courtesy of Disney

June 16, 2017

Tony Kelly for EW

June 23, 2017

Alexei Hay for EW

June 30, 2017

Michael Muller/Columbia Pictures; Background: Navid Baraty

July 7, 2017

Kwaku Alston/©Marvel Studios 2018

July 21/28, 2017

Matthias Clamer for EW

Aug. 4, 2017

Matthias Clamer for EW

Aug. 4, 2017

Matthias Clamer for EW

Aug. 4, 2017

Robert Trachtenberg for EW

Aug. 11, 2017

Bruno Dayan/© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Aug. 18/25, 2017

Ed Miller/© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Aug. 18/25, 2017

Ruven Afanador for EW

Sept. 1, 2017

Ruven Afanador for EW

Sept. 1, 2017

Ruven Afanador for EW

Sept. 1, 2017

Ruven Afanador for EW

Sept. 15, 2017

Eric Ray Davidson for EW

Sept. 22, 2017

Outlander: Ruven Afanador for EW; Riverdale: Eric Ray Davidson for EW; This is Us: Art Streiber for EW; Will & Grace: Robert Trachtenberg for EW; Supernatural and Star Trek Discovery: Matthias Clamer for EW

Sept. 22, 2017

Art Streiber for EW

Sept. 29, 2017

Art Streiber for EW

Sept. 29, 2017

Art Streiber for EW

Sept. 29, 2017

Dan Winters for EW

Oct. 6, 2017

Dan Winters for EW

Oct. 6, 2017

Dan Winters for EW

Oct. 6, 2017

Victor Demarchelier/AUGUST

Oct. 13, 2017

Finlay MacKay for EW

Oct. 20/27, 2017

Finlay MacKay for EW

Oct. 20/27, 2017

Finlay MacKay for EW

Oct. 20/27, 2017

Finlay MacKay for EW

Oct. 20/27, 2017

Illustration by Mike McQuade; Photograph by Arnold Jerocki/Shutterstock

Nov. 3, 2017

Ruven Afanador for EW

Nov. 10, 2017

Ruven Afanador for EW; OUTLANDER TYPE BY LUKE LUCAS

Nov. 17, 2017

Ruven Afanador for EW; BY LUKE LUCAS

Nov. 17, 2017

Ruven Afanador for EW; OUTLANDER TYPE BY LUKE LUCAS

Nov. 17, 2017

Ed Miller/© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Dec. 1, 2017

Ed Miller/© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Dec. 1, 2017

Oscar Isaac: Ed Miller/© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved; Laura Dern: David James/© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Dec. 1, 2017

Bruno Dayan/© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Dec. 1, 2017

Art Streiber for EW

Dec. 8, 2017

Twentieth Century Fox

Dec. 15/22, 2017

Zoey Grossman for EW; Ruven Afanador for EW; Matthias Clamer for EW; Robert Trachtenberg for EW

Dec. 29, 2017 / Jan. 5, 2018

