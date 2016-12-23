Entertainment Weekly

See Every EW Cover From 2016

@ml_boardman

Updated

More from EW

1 of 40

MICHAEL MULLER/© 2015 MVLFFLLC. TM & © 2015 Marvel. All Rights Reserved.; MARC HOM for EW (2); TONY KELLY for EW; ART STREIBER for EW; DAN WINTERS for EW

The Year in Entertainment Weekly

We kicked off the year with Benedict Cumberbatch, printing the first issue of 2016 with a feature on Doctor Strange. The next 52 weeks highlighted small-screen favorites like The Walking Dead, This Is Us, the Gilmore Girls revival, Game of Thrones, and Outlander, major big-screen productions like Captain America: Civil WarGhostbusters, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and late greats including Prince and David Bowie. As 2016 comes to a close, take a look back at every EW issue from the year, ahead. 

More...

2 of 40

 

January 8 / 15, 2016

More...

3 of 40

Herb Ritts/Trunk Archive

January 22, 2016

More...

4 of 40

ART STREIBER for EW

January 29 / February 5, 2016

More...

5 of 40

JAMES WHITE for EW

February 12, 2016

More...

6 of 40

DAN WINTERS for EW

February 19 / 26, 2016

More...

7 of 40

MARC HOM for EW

March 4, 2016

More...

8 of 40

Clay Enos

March 11, 2016

More...

9 of 40

MATTHIAS CLAMER for EW

March 25, 2016

More...

10 of 40

MARC HOM for EW

April 1 / 8, 2016

More...

11 of 40

CHRIS CRAYMER for EW

April 15, 2016

More...

12 of 40

Marvel

April 22 / 29, 2016

More...

13 of 40

Trunk Archive

May 6, 2016

More...

14 of 40

MARC HOM for EW

May 13, 2016

More...

15 of 40

CARTER SMITH for EW

May 20, 2016

More...

16 of 40

Twentieth Century Fox

May 27, 2016

More...

17 of 40

TONY KELLY for EW

June 3 / 10, 2016

More...

18 of 40

FINLAY MACKAY for EW

June 17, 2016

More...

19 of 40

JUSTIN STEPHENS for EW

June 24, 2016

More...

20 of 40

LUCASFILM

July 1, 2016

More...

21 of 40

Clay Enos

July 15, 2016

More...

22 of 40

MARCO GROB for EW

July 22 / 29, 2016

More...

23 of 40

MATTHIAS CLAMER for EW

August 5, 2016

More...

24 of 40

ART STREIBER for EW

August 12, 2016

More...

25 of 40

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

August 19 / 26, 2016

More...

26 of 40

RUVEN AFANADOR for EW

September 2, 2016

More...

27 of 40

JAMES WHITE for EW

September 9, 2016

More...

28 of 40

MATTHIAS CLAMER for EW

September 16 / 23, 2016

More...

29 of 40

ROBERT TRACHTENBERG for EW

September 30, 2016

More...

30 of 40

Aimee Spinks/Starz

October 7, 2016

More...

31 of 40

ART STREIBER for EW

October 14, 2016

More...

32 of 40

Marco Grob/© 2016 Marvel. All Rights Reserved.

October 21 / 28, 2016

More...

33 of 40

DAN WINTERS for EW

November 4, 2016

More...

34 of 40

Disney

November 11, 2016

More...

35 of 40

ART STREIBER for EW

November 18, 2016

More...

36 of 40

ALEXEI HAY AND JUSTIN STEPHENS FOR EW

November 25, 2016

More...

37 of 40

Jonathan Olley/© Lucasfilm LFL 2016

December 2, 2016

More...

38 of 40

ERIC RAY DAVIDSON for EW

December 9, 2016

More...

39 of 40

 

December 16 / 23, 2016

More...

40 of 40

Frank Ockenfels

December 30, 2016 / January 6, 2017

More...

See Also...

More from EW

More from EW