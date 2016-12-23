See Every EW Cover From 2016

The Year in Entertainment Weekly

We kicked off the year with Benedict Cumberbatch, printing the first issue of 2016 with a feature on Doctor Strange. The next 52 weeks highlighted small-screen favorites like The Walking Dead, This Is Us, the Gilmore Girls revival, Game of Thrones, and Outlander, major big-screen productions like Captain America: Civil War, Ghostbusters, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and late greats including Prince and David Bowie. As 2016 comes to a close, take a look back at every EW issue from the year, ahead.