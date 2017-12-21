Entertainers of the Year
There was no shortage of breakout talent in Hollywood over the last 12 months. Ahead, the 15 artists who had us laughing, crying, and then some in 2017.
Gal Gadot
No woman roared louder on the big screen this year than Gal Gadot, who brought Wonder Woman to life in a way that inspired women (and men) of all ages.
Greta Gerwig
The actress became an auteur, mining her own adolescence to craft Lady Bird, one of the most beautiful coming-of-age films in years.
Jimmy Kimmel
In trying times, the late-night jester became a surprising -- and compelling -- voice of reason, unafraid to speak truth to power and bring difficult conversations about health care to the masses.
Issa Rae
The Insecure star has cemented her status as one of TV's most unique and unmissable voices.
Jack Antonoff
The prolific songwriter-producer was all over your favorite records in 2017 -- from Lorde to Taylor Swift.
Kumail Nanjiani
The comedian-actor delivered the most contagious comedy of the year with The Big Sick, a great American love story for the 21st century.
Elisabeth Moss
The always stunning performer proved she could be a powerhouse producer, too -- and won an Emmy for her striking work on Hulu breakout The Handmaid's Tale.
Jordan Peele
With Get Out, Jordan Peele concocted a funny and frightening social thriller that confronted the issue of race in post-Obama America.
Laurie Metcalf
The Emmy-winning actress stepped into the Broadway limelight and provided the loving heart that beats through Lady Bird.
Big Little Lies
The year's must-watch series boasted the most enviable ensemble of talent on TV -- including Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley. Now we wonder what they have in store for season 2.
Stephen King
From Sleeping Beauties to the blockbuster return of It and other hit adaptations, the storyteller has had one scary-good year.
Kesha
The pop star pulled off the year's most triumphant comeback with her album Rainbow and its powerful lead single, "Praying."
Carrie Coon
The actress refused to let the mystery be as she dominated this year's prestige television on The Leftovers and Fargo (and even found time to appear in a supporting role in Steven Spielberg's The Post).
Ben Platt
The Dear Evan Hansen star brought us to our feet while giving the year's most heartwrenching performance -- and won a Tony for all the hard work (and tears shed).
Will & Grace
The lovable quartet of comedy greats made it feel as good as the first time -- and then some -- as the beloved NBC comedy made its triumphant return.