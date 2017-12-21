Entertainers of the Year

Entertainers of the Year 2017: See the EW picks

Michael Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock; Maarten de Boer/Getty Images (3); Vera Anderson/WireImage; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Entertainers of the Year

There was no shortage of breakout talent in Hollywood over the last 12 months. Ahead, the 15 artists who had us laughing, crying, and then some in 2017.

Vera Anderson/WireImage

Gal Gadot

No woman roared louder on the big screen this year than Gal Gadot, who brought Wonder Woman to life in a way that inspired women (and men) of all ages.

Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

The actress became an auteur, mining her own adolescence to craft Lady Bird, one of the most beautiful coming-of-age films in years.

Randy Holmes/Freeform via Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel

In trying times, the late-night jester became a surprising -- and compelling -- voice of reason, unafraid to speak truth to power and bring difficult conversations about health care to the masses.

Maarten de Boer/Getty Images

Issa Rae

The Insecure star has cemented her status as one of TV's most unique and unmissable voices.

Matthew Salacuse for EW

Jack Antonoff

The prolific songwriter-producer was all over your favorite records in 2017 -- from Lorde to Taylor Swift.

Matthias Clamer for EW

Kumail Nanjiani

The comedian-actor delivered the most contagious comedy of the year with The Big Sick, a great American love story for the 21st century.

Maarten de Boer/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss

The always stunning performer proved she could be a powerhouse producer, too -- and won an Emmy for her striking work on Hulu breakout The Handmaid's Tale.

Michael Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

Jordan Peele

With Get Out, Jordan Peele concocted a funny and frightening social thriller that confronted the issue of race in post-Obama America.

RAMONA ROSALES for EW

Laurie Metcalf

The Emmy-winning actress stepped into the Broadway limelight and provided the loving heart that beats through Lady Bird.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Big Little Lies

The year's must-watch series boasted the most enviable ensemble of talent on TV -- including Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley. Now we wonder what they have in store for season 2.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Stephen King

From Sleeping Beauties to the blockbuster return of It and other hit adaptations, the storyteller has had one scary-good year.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Kesha

The pop star pulled off the year's most triumphant comeback with her album Rainbow and its powerful lead single, "Praying."

Maarten de Boer/Getty Images

Carrie Coon

The actress refused to let the mystery be as she dominated this year's prestige television on The Leftovers and Fargo (and even found time to appear in a supporting role in Steven Spielberg's The Post).

Patrick James Miller for EW

Ben Platt

The Dear Evan Hansen star brought us to our feet while giving the year's most heartwrenching performance -- and won a Tony for all the hard work (and tears shed).

Robert Trachtenberg for EW

Will & Grace

The lovable quartet of comedy greats made it feel as good as the first time -- and then some -- as the beloved NBC comedy made its triumphant return.

