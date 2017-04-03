Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
See Stunning Photos of Doris Day Through the Years
Madeline Boardman•@ml_boardman
Posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:44pm EDT
Doris Day Through the Years
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 3, 1922, Doris Day celebrates her 95th birthday Monday. Pictured here around 1955, the actress got her start in her 20s, making early appearances in Romance on the High Seas, My Dream Is Yours, and It's a Great Feeling. In honor of Day's 95th birthday, see photos of the star through the years, ahead.
Doris Day in 1940
Doris Day in the 1940
Doris Day in Romance on the High Seas in 1948
Doris Day in the 1940s
Doris Day Circa 1950
Doris Day in Lullaby of Broadway in 1951
Doris Day in the Early 1950s
Doris Day in the 1950s
Doris Day With Alfred Hitchcock and Jimmy Stewart at the Premiere of The Man Who Knew Too Much in Los Angeles on May 22, 1956
Doris Day With Frank Sinatra and Lauren Bacall in Las Vegas on September 14, 1956
Doris Day With Clark Gable in a Portrait for Teacher's Pet in 1958
Doris Day in the Late 1950s
Doris Day in The Tunnel of Love in 1958
Doris Day With Rock Hudson in Pillow Talk in 1959
Doris Day With Cary Grant in That Touch of Mink in 1962
Doris Day With Rock Hudson at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on March 6, 1963
Doris Day in 1963
Doris Day in the 1960s
Doris Day on The Doris Day Show on July 8, 1968
Doris Day on The Doris Day Show on January 27, 1970
Doris Day With Tony Bennett on The Doris Day Show on September 17, 1970
Doris Day on The Doris Mary Anne Kappelhoff Special in January 1971
Doris Day at the National Leisure Inc. Benefit in Laguna Hills, California on April 24, 1971
Doris Day on The Doris Day Show on September 20, 1972
Doris Day With Andy Griffith on The Doris Day Show on October 6, 1972
Doris Day at London's Heathrow Airport on September 20, 1973
Doris Day at the 46th Annual Academy Awards in New York City on April 1, 1974
Doris Day With Her Son Terry Melcher at the Annual Thalians Ball Benefit in Los Angeles on October 1974
Doris Day With Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson on January 16, 1976
Doris Day With Barry Comden at the Pierre Hotel on February 1, 1976
Doris Day in Beverly Hills on February 12, 1979
Doris Day and Barry Comden in 1979
Doris Day With Rock Hudson in Pebble Beach, California on July 22, 1985
Doris Day in1985
Doris Day With Clint Eastwood at the Monterey Film Festival Gala in Monterey, California on February 7, 1987
Doris Day at the Monterey Film Festival on February 21, 1988
Doris Day at the 46th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 28, 1989
Doris Day Circa 1990