Doris Day

See Stunning Photos of Doris Day Through the Years

Doris Day Through the Years

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 3, 1922, Doris Day celebrates her 95th birthday Monday. Pictured here around 1955, the actress got her start in her 20s, making early appearances in Romance on the High Seas, My Dream Is Yours, and It's a Great Feeling. In honor of Day's 95th birthday, see photos of the star through the years, ahead. 

William Gottlieb/Redferns

Doris Day in 1940

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Doris Day in the 1940

Courtesy Everett Collection

Doris Day in Romance on the High Seas in 1948

John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

Doris Day in the 1940s

Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Doris Day Circa 1950

Courtesy Everett Collection

Doris Day in Lullaby of Broadway in 1951

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Doris Day in the Early 1950s

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Doris Day in the Early 1950s

ullstein bild via Getty Images

Doris Day in the 1950s

actress Doris Day at the premier of "The Man Who Knew Too Much" in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Doris Day With Alfred Hitchcock and Jimmy Stewart at the Premiere of The Man Who Knew Too Much in Los Angeles on May 22, 1956

Las Vegas News Bureau Archives via Getty Images

Doris Day With Frank Sinatra and Lauren Bacall in Las Vegas on September 14, 1956

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Doris Day With Clark Gable in a Portrait for Teacher's Pet in 1958

Doris Day in the Late 1950s

Bud Fraker/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Doris Day in the Late 1950s

Doris Day in The Tunnel of Love in 1958

Doris Day in the 1950s

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Doris Day With Rock Hudson in Pillow Talk in 1959

Doris Day With Cary Grant in That Touch of Mink in 1962

Doris Day With Rock Hudson at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on March 6, 1963

Doris Day in 1963

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Doris Day in the 1960s

CBS via Getty Images

Doris Day on The Doris Day Show on July 8, 1968

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Doris Day on The Doris Day Show on January 27, 1970

CBS via Getty Images

Doris Day With Tony Bennett on The Doris Day Show on September 17, 1970

CBS via Getty Images

Doris Day on The Doris Mary Anne Kappelhoff Special in January 1971

Ron Galella/WireImage

Doris Day at the National Leisure Inc. Benefit in Laguna Hills, California on April 24, 1971

CBS via Getty Images

Doris Day on The Doris Day Show on September 20, 1972

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Doris Day With Andy Griffith on The Doris Day Show on October 6, 1972

Graham Wood/Evening Standard/Getty Images

Doris Day at London's Heathrow Airport on September 20, 1973

Ron Galella/WireImage

Doris Day at the 46th Annual Academy Awards in New York City on April 1, 1974

Fotos International/Getty Images

Doris Day With Her Son Terry Melcher at the Annual Thalians Ball Benefit in Los Angeles on October 1974

Paul W. Bailey/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Doris Day With Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson on January 16, 1976

Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Doris Day With Barry Comden at the Pierre Hotel on February 1, 1976

Ron Galella/WireImage

Doris Day in Beverly Hills on February 12, 1979

Ron Galella/WireImage

Doris Day and Barry Comden in 1979

Doris Day With Rock Hudson in Pebble Beach, California on July 22, 1985

Doris Day in1985

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Doris Day With Clint Eastwood at the Monterey Film Festival Gala in Monterey, California on February 7, 1987

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Doris Day at the Monterey Film Festival on February 21, 1988

Jim Smeal/WireImage

Doris Day at the 46th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 28, 1989

Doris Day Circa 1990

