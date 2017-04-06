Don Rickles' Life in Photos

Don Rickles Through the Years

Don Rickles died Thursday at the age of 90. Born in New York on May 8, 1926, the comedian rose to fame in the 1950s, appearing on talk shows and picking up small-screen acting work. Pictured here on September 18, 1968, Rickles won an Emmy in 2008 for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project and counted Hollywood greats like Frank Sinatra and Bob Newhart among his friends and contemporaries. See photos of the late star through the years, ahead.