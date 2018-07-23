A Deadpool cosplayer attends Comic-Con — and reads Entertainment Weekly
Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic
A group of Disney princesses take a break during Comic-Con
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Mark Hamill in disguise as Orange Vader swings a golf club
Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic
A dog dressed as Captain America gets in on the Comic-Con action
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Spider-Man tools around San Diego Comic-Con on an electric scooter
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
A fan gets sprayed with Member Berry juice after failing to answer a trivia question correctly at the South Park booth
Kevin Sullivan/Orange County Register via Getty Images
A BoJack Horseman cosplayer strolls around the San Diego Convention Center
Kevin Sullivan/Orange County Register via Getty Images
Wonder Woman and Batman cosplayers are interviewed
Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Another Deadpool cosplayer gets a little costume help during Comic-Con
Kevin Sullivan/Orange County Register via Getty Images
A boy is all smiles after posing with a cosplayer dressed as Black Panther
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Fans stream past the Sideshow booth at Comic-Con
Kevin Sullivan/Orange County Register via Getty Images
A glamorous stormtrooper in rhinestones poses at Comic-Con
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
A Hulk cosplayer from Thor: Ragnarok around Comic-Con
Kevin Sullivan/Orange County Register via Getty Images
A family of Star Wars cosplayers grabs a snack during the festivities
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Fans stretch out on the floor after a busy day at Comic-Con
Kevin Sullivan/Orange County Register via Getty Images
Cosplayers pose while dressed as the White Queen and Queen of Hearts outside Comic-Con
Mario Tama/Getty Images
She-Hulk drinks a beer at a San Diego bar
Mario Tama/Getty Images
A fan snaps a selfie with a Trump baby cosplayer
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
A Dr. Strange cosplayer rides up an escalator
Kevin Sullivan/Orange County Register via Getty Images
A woman encourages people to register to vote at Comic-Con
DAVID MAUNG/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Friends get ready to have their photo taken inside the life-size cockpit of the Millennium Falcon at Comic-Con
Kevin Sullivan/Orange County Register via Getty Images
People dressed with the Court of Owls masks from DC Comic's Batman at work in a maze building inside San Diego Comic-Con
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times
A cosplayer dressed as The Flash takes a picture of a Flash figuring during preview night at San Diego Comic-Con
KJennifer Cappuccio Maher/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images
A limited number of toilet seat covers advertising Deadpool 2's upcoming release on DVD were placed in restrooms around Comic-Con
Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic
Jenna Elfman slides into a foam pit during the Fear the Walking Deadautograph signing at Comic-Con
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images
Sisters dressed as Coneheads make their way to the San Diego Convention Center
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Cosplayers check out a car in the fountains at Children's Park, part of a Castle Rock installation, during Comic-Con
Kevin Sullivan/Orange County Register via Getty Images
A Spider-Man cosplayer strikes a pose
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
A performer entertains the crowd during the Nat Geo Nerd Nite Party during Comic-Con
Kevin Sullivan/Orange County Register via Getty Images
Cosplayers walk around Comic-Con
Mario Tama/Getty Images
A Silver Surfer cosplayer poses for photos
Kevin Sullivan/Orange County Register via Getty Images
An Iron Patriot cosplayer takes a break to check his messages
Mario Tama/Getty Images
A Fionna from Adventure Time cosplayer reads outside San Diego Comic-Con
Mario Tama/Getty Images
A street performer impresses a group of Comic-Con attendees in San Diego
Mario Tama/Getty Images
A trolley filled with cosplayers leaves San Diego Comic-Con
Mario Tama/Getty Images
