Young Girls Dressed As Their Favorite Superheroes, In Their Own Words
Comic-Con’s smallest cosplayers chose to dress as Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Rey, and more
Wonder Girls
Comic-Con International 2017 is looking a lot like Themyscira. This year’s trend of kids dressing up as Wonder Woman has continued at the annual convention in San Diego, where the huge crowd of cosplayers in attendance includes a small army of young girls dressed as their favorite heroes, including characters from Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Star Wars, and other franchises. See what some of the young fans had to say about why they love these inspiring heroines.
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman’s “biggest fan,” age 7, decided to dress as this summer’s most buzzed-about heroine because “I like her rope and her costume and everything.”
A Ninja Turtle and Supergirl
Cowabunga, dudette! This 6-year-old Ninja Turtle wanted to dress as one of the heroes in a half-shell because “I like their show a lot”; her favorite is Michelangelo. She teamed up with Supergirl, age 8, who likes the superheroine “because she can fly.”
Rey
This 11-year-old Rey likes the Star Wars heroine “because she’s a really good role model for young girls.”
Wonder Woman
This 4-year-old Wonder Woman revealed the decision-making process behind her costume: "My mom picked it out, not me."
Batgirl
This mini Batgirl, age 4, is a huge Batman fan, too.
Supergirl
This 9-year-old Supergirl mashed up her costume with Wonder Woman by adding a balloon sword, and says she admires the Amazon heroine because “she’s strong.”
Wonder Woman
This 3-year-old Wonder Woman was enjoying her very first Comic-Con.
Supergirl
Superheroism starts at a young age, as this almost-2-year-old Supergirl proves.