Young Girls Dressed As Their Favorite Superheroes, In Their Own Words

Wonder Girls

Comic-Con International 2017 is looking a lot like Themyscira. This year’s trend of kids dressing up as Wonder Woman has continued at the annual convention in San Diego, where the huge crowd of cosplayers in attendance includes a small army of young girls dressed as their favorite heroes, including characters from Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Star Wars, and other franchises. See what some of the young fans had to say about why they love these inspiring heroines.