EW Celebrates Comic-Con: See the Photos

At this year’s Comic-Con International, Entertainment Weekly brought together the casts of FX shows ‘Legion,’ ‘The Strain,’ and ‘Archer’ to celebrate Comic-Con at a special After Dark event

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Archer star Judy Greer, Legion star Aubrey Plaza, and The Strain star Corey Stoll

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

The Strain star Corey Stoll and Legion star Dan Stevens

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

The Strain stars Max Charles, Richard Sammel, Kevin Durand, Corey Stoll, and David Bradley

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Legion stars Jean Smart, Dan Stevens, Amber Midthunder, and Bill Irwin

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Archer star Judy Greer and The Strain star Corey Stoll

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Legion stars Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Dan Stevens, Amber Midthunder, Bill Irwin and Rachel Keller

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

The Strain showrunner Carlton Cuse and starDavid Bradley

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

The Strain stars Kevin Durand, David Bradley, and Richard Sammel

Archer star Jessica Walter

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Archer stars Amber Nash and Judy Greer

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

The Strain stars David Bradley and Max Charles

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

The Strain star Richard Sammel

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Archer star Judy Greer and The Strain star Corey Stoll

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Archer star Judy Greer, Legion star Aubrey Plaza, The Strain star Corey Stoll, and Editor in Chief of Entertainment Weekly, Henry Goldblatt

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

The Strain stars Kevin Durand, David Bradley, and Richard Sammel

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

EW Celebrates FX

