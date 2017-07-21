Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
EW Celebrates Comic-Con: See the Photos
At this year’s Comic-Con International, Entertainment Weekly brought together the casts of FX shows ‘Legion,’ ‘The Strain,’ and ‘Archer’ to celebrate Comic-Con at a special After Dark event
Lauren Morgan
Posted on July 21, 2017 at 8:31am EDT
Archer star Judy Greer, Legion star Aubrey Plaza, and The Strain star Corey Stoll
The Strain star Corey Stoll and Legion star Dan Stevens
The Strain stars Max Charles, Richard Sammel, Kevin Durand, Corey Stoll, and David Bradley
Legion stars Jean Smart, Dan Stevens, Amber Midthunder, and Bill Irwin
Archer star Judy Greer and The Strain star Corey Stoll
Legion stars Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Dan Stevens, Amber Midthunder, Bill Irwin and Rachel Keller
The Strain showrunner Carlton Cuse and starDavid Bradley
The Strain stars Kevin Durand, David Bradley, and Richard Sammel
Archer star Jessica Walter
Archer stars Amber Nash and Judy Greer
The Strain stars David Bradley and Max Charles
The Strain star Richard Sammel
Archer star Judy Greer, Legion star Aubrey Plaza, The Strain star Corey Stoll, and Editor in Chief of Entertainment Weekly, Henry Goldblatt
