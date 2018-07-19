Comic-Con 2018: Exclusive portraits from EW's studio

July 19, 2018 at 04:08 PM EDT
James Wolk and Paul Wesley (Tell Me A Story)
Paul Wesley (Tell Me A Story)
James Wolk (Tell Me A Story)
Brandon Mychal Smith, Kat Graham, Omar Miller, Ben Schwartz, and Josh Brener (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
Kat Graham (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
Ben Schwartz (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
David Ajala, Jodie Turner-Smith, Angus Sampson, Gretchen Mol, andEoin Macken (Nightflyers)
Joe Manganiello
