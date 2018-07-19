Comic-Con 2018: Exclusive portraits from EW's studio

James Wolk and Paul Wesley (Tell Me A Story)
Ben Watts
Paul Wesley (Tell Me A Story)
Ben Watts
James Wolk (Tell Me A Story)
Ben Watts
Brandon Mychal Smith, Kat Graham, Omar Miller, Ben Schwartz, and Josh Brener (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
Ben Watts
Kat Graham (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
Ben Watts
Ben Schwartz (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
Ben Watts
David Ajala, Jodie Turner-Smith, Angus Sampson, Gretchen Mol, andEoin Macken (Nightflyers)
Ben Watts
Joe Manganiello
Ben Watts
1 of 8
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
4 of 8 Ben Watts
Brandon Mychal Smith, Kat Graham, Omar Miller, Ben Schwartz, and Josh Brener (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
7 of 8 Ben Watts
David Ajala, Jodie Turner-Smith, Angus Sampson, Gretchen Mol, andEoin Macken (Nightflyers)
Advertisement