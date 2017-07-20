Comic-Con 2017 Preview Night: See Photos From the Kickoff

The 2017 Comic-Con International kicked off Wednesday in San Diego, where eventgoers celebrated the start of the four-day pop culture extravaganza. Ahead, check out the activities, displays, and cosplayers from the evening.
Cosplayers Outside the Convention Center
A Comic-Con Fan Posing Beside Life-Size Funko Dolls of Supergirl and Arrow
Power Rangers Cosplayers
The Convention Floor
The Bob's Burgers Booth
Artist Nicola Scott Signing Autographs at the DC Booth
Cyborg, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman Costumes on Display
Batman and The Flash Costumes on Display
Fans Snap Photos of The Costumes
A Mad-Eye Moody Cosplayer
A Chewbacca Figurine
A LEGO Statue of Luke Skywalker
A LEGO Statue of Thor
A LEGO Statue of The Flash
A Jason Voorhees Cosplayer
The Walking Dead Fans Pose With Zombies
A Walking Dead Zombie
Artist Shag Posing in Front of His Work
The Convention Floor
A Freddy Krueger Display
Author Berkeley Breathed of Bloom County Attending an Autograph Session