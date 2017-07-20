Comic-Con 2017 Preview Night: See Photos From the Kickoff

@cristinaeverett

Posted on

more EW

1 of 26

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Time to Celebrate Comic-Con 2017!

The 2017 Comic-Con International kicked off Wednesday in San Diego, where eventgoers celebrated the start of the four-day pop culture extravaganza. Ahead, check out the activities, displays, and cosplayers from the evening.

More...

2 of 26

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Cosplayers Outside the Convention Center

More...

3 of 26

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

A Comic-Con Fan Posing Beside Life-Size Funko Dolls of Supergirl and Arrow

More...

4 of 26

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Saban Brands

Power Rangers Cosplayers

More...

5 of 26

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

The Convention Floor

More...

6 of 26

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

The Bob's Burgers Booth

More...

7 of 26

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Artist Nicola Scott Signing Autographs at the DC Booth

More...

8 of 26

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Cyborg, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman Costumes on Display

More...

9 of 26

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Batman and The Flash Costumes on Display

More...

10 of 26

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Fans Snap Photos of The Costumes

More...

11 of 26

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

A Mad-Eye Moody Cosplayer

More...

12 of 26

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

A Chewbacca Figurine

More...

13 of 26

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

A LEGO Statue of Luke Skywalker 

More...

14 of 26

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

A LEGO Statue of Thor

More...

15 of 26

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

A LEGO Statue of The Flash

More...

16 of 26

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

A Jason Voorhees Cosplayer

More...

17 of 26

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

The Walking Dead Fans Pose With Zombies

More...

18 of 26

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

A Walking Dead Zombie

More...

19 of 26

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Artist Shag Posing in Front of His Work

More...

20 of 26

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Convention Floor

More...

21 of 26

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

A Freddy Krueger Display

More...

22 of 26

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Author Berkeley Breathed of Bloom County Attending an Autograph Session 

More...

23 of 26

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Comic Con Fans Snapping Pic of the Batmobile

More...

24 of 26

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Lucifer Fan

More...

25 of 26

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

The Convention Floor

More...

26 of 26

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

A Display for Stephen King's It

More...

See Also

more EW

more News