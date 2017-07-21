Comic-Con 2017: Exclusive Portraits From EW's Studio

and @cristinaeverett

Posted on

more EW

1 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Halle Berry, Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Pedro Pascal, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges (Kingsman: The Golden Circle)

More...

2 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Jeff Bridges, Taron Egerton, Pedro Pascal, Colin Firth, Halle Berry, and Channing Tatum (Kingsman: The Golden Circle)

More...

3 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Taron Egerton and Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Golden Circle)

More...

4 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Chosen Jacobs, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, and Jack Dylan Grazer (IT)

More...

5 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Max Charles, Ruta Gedmintas, Corey Stoll, Richard Sammel (on floor), David Bradley, and Kevin Durand (The Strain)

More...

6 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Edgar Ramirez, Noomi Rapace, Joel Edgerton, Lucy Fry, and Will Smith (Bright)

More...

7 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Will Smith (Bright)

More...

8 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Joel Edgerton (Bright)

More...

9 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Alberto Rosende, Katherine McNamara, and Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters)

More...

10 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Daniel Sharman, Dayton Callie, Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, Mercedes Mason, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sam Underwood, Michael Greyeyes, and Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead)

More...

11 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Dominic Cooper (Preacher)

More...

12 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Joseph Gilgun, Graham McTavish, Ruth Negga, Ian Colletti, and Dominic Cooper (Preacher)

More...

13 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Ken Leung, Eme Ikwuakor, Ellen Woglom, Iwan Rheon, Anson Mount, Serinda Swan, Isabelle Cornish, Sonya Balmores, and Mike Moh (Marvel's Inhumans)

More...

14 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Adam Scott and Craig Robinson (Ghosted)

More...

15 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Adam Scott, Ally Walker, and Craig Robinson (Ghosted)

More...

16 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Peter Jacobson, Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Tory Kittles (Colony)

More...

17 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Jeremie Harris, Rachel Keller, Bill Irwin, Amber Midthunder, Dan Stevens, Aubrey Plaza, and Jean Smart (Legion)

More...

18 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Dan Stevens, and Aubrey Plaza (Legion)

More...

19 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Dan Stevens (Legion)

More...

20 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

John Cho, Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels, Brianna Hildebrand, and Kurt Egyiawan (The Exorcist)

More...

21 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

John Cho (The Exorcist)

More...

22 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Nat Wollf, Margaret Qualley, and Lakeith Stanfield (Death Note)

More...

23 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Zachary Levi

More...

24 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Malcolm Barrett, Goran Visnjic, Abigail Spencer, and Matt Lanter (Timeless)

More...

25 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Peter Davison, Sophie Aldred, and Colin Baker (Doctor Who)

More...

26 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Elodie Yung, David Tennant, Katheryn Winnick, and Udo Kier (Call of Duty: World War II)

More...

27 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

David Tennant (Call of Duty: World War II)

More...

28 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Aaron Stanford, Emily Hsmpshire, Alisen Down, Amanda Schull, and Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys)

More...

29 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Talitha Bateman and Lulu Wilson (Annabelle: Creation)

More...

30 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Katherine Barrell, Tim Rozon, Melanie Scrofano, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Tamara Duarte, and Varun Saranga (Wynonna Earp)

More...

31 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Janet Varney and John C. McGinley (Stan Against Evil)

More...

32 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Ritesh Rajan, Emma Ishta, and Kyle Harris (Stitchers)

More...

33 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Chris Hardwick (Nerdist)

More...

34 of 34

Matthias Clamer for EW

Alex Mallari Jr., Jodelle Ferland, Melissa O’Neil, and Anthony Lemke (Dark Matter)

More...

See Also

more EW

more News