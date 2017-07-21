Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Comic-Con 2017: Exclusive Portraits From EW's Studio
Lauren Morgan and Cristina Everett•@cristinaeverett
Posted on July 21, 2017 at 9:18am EDT
Halle Berry, Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Pedro Pascal, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges (Kingsman: The Golden Circle)
Jeff Bridges, Taron Egerton, Pedro Pascal, Colin Firth, Halle Berry, and Channing Tatum (Kingsman: The Golden Circle)
Taron Egerton and Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Golden Circle)
Chosen Jacobs, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, and Jack Dylan Grazer (IT)
Max Charles, Ruta Gedmintas, Corey Stoll, Richard Sammel (on floor), David Bradley, and Kevin Durand (The Strain)
Edgar Ramirez, Noomi Rapace, Joel Edgerton, Lucy Fry, and Will Smith (Bright)
Will Smith (Bright)
Joel Edgerton (Bright)
Alberto Rosende, Katherine McNamara, and Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters)
Daniel Sharman, Dayton Callie, Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, Mercedes Mason, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sam Underwood, Michael Greyeyes, and Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead)
Dominic Cooper (Preacher)
Joseph Gilgun, Graham McTavish, Ruth Negga, Ian Colletti, and Dominic Cooper (Preacher)
Ken Leung, Eme Ikwuakor, Ellen Woglom, Iwan Rheon, Anson Mount, Serinda Swan, Isabelle Cornish, Sonya Balmores, and Mike Moh (Marvel's Inhumans)
Adam Scott and Craig Robinson (Ghosted)
Adam Scott, Ally Walker, and Craig Robinson (Ghosted)
Peter Jacobson, Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Tory Kittles (Colony)
Jeremie Harris, Rachel Keller, Bill Irwin, Amber Midthunder, Dan Stevens, Aubrey Plaza, and Jean Smart (Legion)
Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Dan Stevens, and Aubrey Plaza (Legion)
Dan Stevens (Legion)
John Cho, Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels, Brianna Hildebrand, and Kurt Egyiawan (The Exorcist)
John Cho (The Exorcist)
Nat Wollf, Margaret Qualley, and Lakeith Stanfield (Death Note)
Zachary Levi
Malcolm Barrett, Goran Visnjic, Abigail Spencer, and Matt Lanter (Timeless)
Peter Davison, Sophie Aldred, and Colin Baker (Doctor Who)
Elodie Yung, David Tennant, Katheryn Winnick, and Udo Kier (Call of Duty: World War II)
David Tennant (Call of Duty: World War II)
Aaron Stanford, Emily Hsmpshire, Alisen Down, Amanda Schull, and Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys)
Talitha Bateman and Lulu Wilson (Annabelle: Creation)
Katherine Barrell, Tim Rozon, Melanie Scrofano, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Tamara Duarte, and Varun Saranga (Wynonna Earp)
Janet Varney and John C. McGinley (Stan Against Evil)
Ritesh Rajan, Emma Ishta, and Kyle Harris (Stitchers)
Chris Hardwick (Nerdist)
Alex Mallari Jr., Jodelle Ferland, Melissa O’Neil, and Anthony Lemke (Dark Matter)