Comic-Con 2017: The Best Cosplayers

1 of 28

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Cosplayers Invade Comic-Con!

2 of 28

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

A Lollipop Chainsaw Cosplayer at Juliet Starling

3 of 28

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

A Gargoyle Cosplayer

4 of 28

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

A Moana and Green Goddess Cosplayer

5 of 28

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

A "Dude Vader" Cosplayer

6 of 28

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

A Goblin Cosplayer 

7 of 28

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

X-Men Cosplayers as Gambit and Rogue

8 of 28

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Captain America Cosplayer

9 of 28

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

An Alice in Wonderland Cosplayer as the Queen of Hearts

10 of 28

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

A Family of Super Mario Cosplayers

11 of 28

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

A Ghoulish Cosplayer at Comic-Con

12 of 28

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Guardians of the Galaxy Cosplayer as Nebula

13 of 28

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

A Colorful Cosplayer

14 of 28

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Doctor Strange Cosplayer

15 of 28

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Batman and Robin Cosplayers

16 of 28

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Ghostbusters Cosplayers

17 of 28

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Green Lantern Cosplayer

18 of 28

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

A Tron Cosplayer

19 of 28

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

A Bob's Burgers Cosplayer as Tina Belcher

20 of 28

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

A Cosplayer at Comic-Con

21 of 28

Joe Scarnici/Getty Imagesv

Legend of Zelda Cosplayers

22 of 28

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

A Cosplayer at Comic-Con

23 of 28

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

A Cosplayer and a Zombie

24 of 28

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Saban Brands

Power Rangers Cosplayers

25 of 28

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Harry Potter Cosplayer as Mad-Eye Moody

26 of 28

Gregory Bull/AP

Cosplayers Hanging Out Outside of the Convention Center

27 of 28

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Spider-Man Cosplayers

28 of 28

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Cosplayer at Comic Con 2017

