Comic-Con 2017: See Celebs at the Biggest Panels

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Colin Firth at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Halle Berry at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Taron Egerton at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, and Pedro Pascal at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Taron Egerton and Colin Firth at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Taron Egerton at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Channing Tatum and Halle Berry at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Halle Berry at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Halle Berry at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jeff Bridges at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Exorcist cast members Brianna Hildebrand, Sean Crouch, Ben Daniels, Jeremy Slater, John Cho, Kurt Egyiawan, and Alfonso Herrera at SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Studio

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Natasha Henstridge at the Medinah Panel

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Natasha Henstridge and Eric Roberts at the Medinah Panel

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Kingsmen: The Golden Circle cast members Pedro Pascal, Halle Berry, Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Fear the Walking Dead cast members Michael Greyeyes, Kim Dickens, Mercedes Mason, and Colman Domingo at SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Studio

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Marvel's Inhumans cast members Ken Leung, Mike Moh, Eme Ikwuakor, Iwan Rheon, Ellen Woglom, Serinda Swan, Isabelle Cornish, Anson Mount, and Sonya Balmores at SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Studio

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Adam Scott

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Ghosted cast members Ally Walker, Craig Robinson, Adam Scott, Kevin Etten, and Tom Gormican at SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Studio

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Colony cast members Wes Tooke, Tory Kittles, Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies, Peter Jacobson, and Ryan Condal at SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Studio

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Josh Holloway

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Teen Wolf cast members Dylan Sprayberry, Charlie Carver, Shelley Hennig, Khylin Rhambo, Tyler Posey and Cody Christian at SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Studio

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Shadowhunters cast members Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Isaiah Mustafa, Emeraude Toubia, Harry Shum Jr and Matthew Daddario at SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Studio

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The Strain cast members David Bradley, Corey Stoll, Ruta Gedmintas, Kevin Durand, Richard Sammel, and Max Charles at SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Studio

