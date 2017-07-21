Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Comic-Con 2017: See Celebs at the Biggest Panels
Cristina Everett•@cristinaeverett
Posted on July 20, 2017 at 9:45pm EDT
1 of 24
Colin Firth at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel
2 of 24
Halle Berry at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel
3 of 24
Pedro Pascal at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel
4 of 24
Taron Egerton at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel
5 of 24
Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, and Pedro Pascal at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel
6 of 24
Taron Egerton and Colin Firth at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel
7 of 24
8 of 24
Channing Tatum and Halle Berry at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel
9 of 24
10 of 24
11 of 24
Jeff Bridges at the Kingsmen: The Golden Circle Panel
12 of 24
Exorcist cast members Brianna Hildebrand, Sean Crouch, Ben Daniels, Jeremy Slater, John Cho, Kurt Egyiawan, and Alfonso Herrera at SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Studio
13 of 24
Natasha Henstridge at the Medinah Panel
14 of 24
Natasha Henstridge and Eric Roberts at the Medinah Panel
15 of 24
Kingsmen: The Golden Circle cast members Pedro Pascal, Halle Berry, Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges
16 of 24
Fear the Walking Dead cast members Michael Greyeyes, Kim Dickens, Mercedes Mason, and Colman Domingo at SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Studio
17 of 24
Marvel's Inhumans cast members Ken Leung, Mike Moh, Eme Ikwuakor, Iwan Rheon, Ellen Woglom, Serinda Swan, Isabelle Cornish, Anson Mount, and Sonya Balmores at SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Studio
18 of 24
Adam Scott
19 of 24
Ghosted cast members Ally Walker, Craig Robinson, Adam Scott, Kevin Etten, and Tom Gormican at SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Studio
20 of 24
Colony cast members Wes Tooke, Tory Kittles, Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies, Peter Jacobson, and Ryan Condal at SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Studio
21 of 24
Josh Holloway
22 of 24
Teen Wolf cast members Dylan Sprayberry, Charlie Carver, Shelley Hennig, Khylin Rhambo, Tyler Posey and Cody Christian at SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Studio
23 of 24
Shadowhunters cast members Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Isaiah Mustafa, Emeraude Toubia, Harry Shum Jr and Matthew Daddario at SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Studio
24 of 24
The Strain cast members David Bradley, Corey Stoll, Ruta Gedmintas, Kevin Durand, Richard Sammel, and Max Charles at SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Studio