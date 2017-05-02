Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski Through the Years
The Evolution of Christine Baranski
Happy 65th birthday, Christine Baranski! In honor of today's auspicious milestone, let's take a look back of some of her most memorable roles.
The Good Fight
So good to see you again, Diane Lockhart! Baranski reprised her iconic role this year in The Good Wife spinoff for CBS All Access, which already renewed it for a second season.
The Good Wife
Where it all began: Baranski earned multiple nominations (but sadly, never won) for playing law partner — and on-and-off-again Alicia ally — Diane Lockhart in the long-running CBS drama.
The Big Bang Theory
Thank goodness EPs Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro didn't look beyond their own network to find the perfect woman to play Dr. Beverly Hofstadter, Leonard's icy mom.
Cybill
There's a reason why stories circulated about Cybill Shepherd feeling constantly upstaged by Baranski in the '90s comedy on CBS: As best pal MaryAnn, Baranski was just too good. Naturally, she won an Emmy for her work.
The Birdcage
Baranski got to soft shoe with Robin Williams — and play the long-legged goddess mom of Dan Futterman — in the 1996 movie that also starred Gene Hackman and Calista Flockhart.
Law and Order
Hey, she's a natural with those legal dramas! In the early '90s, Baranski played two different roles over three years on Law & Order.
Bulworth
That pout! In 1998 Baranski played Constance, the wife of a U.S. Senator (Warren Beatty) in the well-received political drama that also featured Halle Berry.
Into The Woods
Simply delicious: That's Baranski as the evil stepmother in the big-screen version of Into the Woods from 2014.
Mamma Mia!
Another reason this Meryl Streep joint from 2008 was woefully under-appreciated? It featured Baranski as lovely Tanya.
All My Children
Like any actor worth her (or his) salt, Baranski got her start in this ABC daytime drama back in 1970 as Jewel Maniscalo. Gee, her hair looked terrific.