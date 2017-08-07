News

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, Their Relationship Through The Years

Looking back at the couple’s red carpet appearances

Posted on

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, on the red carpet

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris met while filming the 2011 comedy Take Me Home Tonight all the way back in 2007. By 2009, they were married and later had a son together, Jack, in 2012. But on Aug. 6, Pratt and Faris announced they had split up. "We are sad to announce we are legally separating," the couple wrote in a statement posted to Faris’ social media accounts. "We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another." Ahead, a look at their relationship through the years

April 9, 2009

June 19, 2009

Aug. 11, 2009

Oct. 3, 2009

Oct 18, 2009

Aug. 8, 2010

Oct. 21, 2010

Oct. 24, 2010

Nov. 17, 2010

Dec. 11, 2010

March 2, 2011

Sept. 9, 2011

Sept 10, 2011

Sept. 18, 2011

Nov. 17, 2011

Feb. 26, 2012

Dec. 10, 2012

Nov. 3, 2013

Jan. 8, 2014

Feb. 1, 2014

March 27, 2014

July 21, 2014

Sept. 20, 2014

Jan. 11, 2015

Jan. 31, 2015

Jan. 31, 2015

Feb 22, 2015

June 9, 2015

July 30, 2016

Dec. 14, 2016

April 19, 2017

April 21, 2017 

April 24, 2017

