Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, Their Relationship Through The Years

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, on the red carpet

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris met while filming the 2011 comedy Take Me Home Tonight all the way back in 2007. By 2009, they were married and later had a son together, Jack, in 2012. But on Aug. 6, Pratt and Faris announced they had split up. "We are sad to announce we are legally separating," the couple wrote in a statement posted to Faris’ social media accounts. "We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another." Ahead, a look at their relationship through the years