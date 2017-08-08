News
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, In Their Own Words
Read what the two have said about each other in the years before they announced their separation
Chris, on first meeting Anna
"[A Seattle Seahawks jersey] was my in with her, yeah. I knew she was from Edmonds, Washington, I was from Lake Stevens. I had never met her before, but, obviously, I knew her from just being a fan of her work. I was going to the table read and I was like, I'm going to wear my Seahawks T-shirt, which was a shirt that I would wear from time to time. It was like, pick one of my four T-shirts. And I picked that one intentionally, knowing that she was from Edmonds and that maybe wed strike up a conversation and that would be my way to naturally tell her I’m from the same area as her." (Entertainment Weekly, June 2014)
Anna, on first meeting Chris
"We were cast as boyfriend and girlfriend in this movie [Take Me Home Tonight] together and he was single and dating, but we had a nice friendship and he was always looking out for me. Like, I left my credit card at Kmart and he spent three hours trying to track it down and I remember thinking, 'What is this dude? What does he want? I don’t understand this.' And he would make sure that I got home safe or walk me to my door – he just was a good guy. And then after a while my relationship in L.A. was falling apart and I was just like, 'Man, this person is really nice, he’s really kind.' " (Anna Faris is Unqualified, May 2016)
Chris, on why they didn't begin a relationship immediately
"She was in a relationship, she was married, and I was like, 'Ah, well, that's all right.' And so I just kind of did the movie [2011's Take Me Home Tonight, which filmed in 2007]. But I still couldn't help but find her to be somebody that in another life I would be perfect with, and it turns out they had been slowly falling apart for a long time, and each had one foot out the door, and, you know, cut to two years later, we were engaged." (Entertainment Weekly, June 2014)
Anna, on their engagement
"When Chris proposed to me, he had this beautiful plan. We flew to this really special place, up in Washington state, on a tiny, terrifying plane — like one of the ones that has two itsy-tiny seats in the back — and I totally knew it was gonna happen. I mean, he didn't know that I knew, but there were too many things: it was my birthday, there were too many things lining up. We had talked about it for awhile. I loved it, also for that reason that I sort of felt, I was nervous, but I also felt kind of emotionally prepared that it was gonna happen." (Anna Faris is Unqualified, June 2016)
Anna, on their engagement
"Chris, when we were engaged, he wore a ring. No I never proposed to him, but I thought it was really sweet. He had like a silver ring, he has a different ring, that he would wear as, like, as an engagement ring." (Anna Faris is Unqualified, June 2016)
Chris, on his love for Anna
"This is what’s so great about my darling wife, and the mother of my son, is that she loves me, and no matter what size or shape I come in, and what package I'm wrapped in, she married me for me, so that feels pretty good. And I think she likes chubby Chris because he's grumpy less frequently and also it's less likely that anyone woman would come and try to steal me away. [Laughs] She's a feeder, she's a feeder for a reason." (Entertainment Weekly, May 2014)
Anna, on her attraction to Chris
"One of the most amazing qualities about him is that his intelligence hits you by surprise. It's easy to lump him into 'big dude who likes trucks' and as you get to know him he's a really complicated, interesting person. … I was very attracted to him. He's a very handsome strapping guy. He's got that hometown boy quality that I love." (Entertainment Weekly, July 2014)
Anna, on her connection with Chris
“It almost feels like we have this inside secret that we don’t quite know how to explain. because without really being able to articulate it, we could sort of look at each other and have that feeling of like, 'Ok, there’s an escape.' ” (Anna Faris is Unqualified, August 2016)
Anna, on having their son Jack
"I will say what makes up for whatever is happening down in [my] pelvic floor area is just Chris’s face when Jack was being born is just unforgettable. And it’s like the floor of emotion because I was so worried. And he’s holding my hand and just sobbing. I was so scared that he would be turned off by the whole thing. But that was amazing seeing his face of like can’t believe. And he was so sweet too, he was like, 'Oh, my god, honey, you were so brave. You didn’t scream. I saw how much pain you were in and man you just powered through,' which was exactly what you want to hear." (Anna Faris is Unqualified, April 2016)
Chris, on their son Jack
“It’s important to me that our life becomes centered around our family and around him and not around ourselves, the way you have to be when you’re an actor. You have to be obsessed with yourself and you’re learning everything about yourself and advancing your career at every step. Now for the kid, that has changed my life. I’m like, ‘Okay that’s gotta be the number one thing.’ I’d like to give him some normalcy. It’s gonna be weird for him to have famous parents. It’s gonna be a burden for him sometimes, you know? But it’s all relative.” (Entertainment Weekly, March 2015)
Anna, on time spent with Chris
“When Chris and I are alone together for a long period of time, I always want to make small talk with him, which, I think sometimes he’s interested in, and also, not. At one point I said, ‘Baby, do I talk too much?’ and he said, ‘Honey, you are just like my little iPod.’ " (Anna Faris is Unqualified, April 2016)
Chris, on time spent with Anna
"We watch TV, watch films together. We like Game of Thrones, we like getting into a series. We watched Breaking Bad. We also like to watch trashy reality shows. Play with our son. Do acting games with our friends. We like to have our families come around, we’ll write out scenarios, and put them in a hat, and coach people through little acting things. Our families and when our friends come over. We do go-rounds. We enjoy wine. We live a life where, when we’re together, we have to really relish and cherish every moment, because there are extended periods of times when we are apart from one another." (Entertainment Weekly, June 2014)
Anna, on life at home with Chris
"He is the ultimate protector. It’s like when the lion comes home, that’s how I feel. Because he’s been away a lot, so when he comes home, he fixes things, he cuddles with me, he takes care of Jack. He is truly the lion." (Anna Faris is Unqualified, May 2016)
Chris, on the benefits of having the same profession
"There’s no way I would be where I’m at if I didn’t have her in my life to give me great advice. ... She's got more experience with this. We talk a lot about characters, we talk a lot about choices. That’s a big thing. Because there’s really, as an actor, a thousand ways to say one line. Say it any way you want, each way's a choice. And what do you mean when you say that? So we talk about choices, we talk about what’s going to be the best choice in scenes, we run scenes together. She gives me great advice on how to treat my leading ladies, and just how to navigate all this stuff. It's nice to have a beacon in all this, someone who kind of understands what I'm going through, and what it means to be in a scene with somebody, what it means to have to make out with somebody that is not her. What it means to give up everything for this, give myself to it. She understands (a) what that means, and (b) why I would do it because she’s doing the same thing." (Entertainment Weekly, June 2014)
Anna, on the benefits of having the same profession
“Late at night, Chris and I will spend a lot of time talking about characters. I’ll ask him about line delivery. We spend time collaborating and brainstorming and making up – thinking about ridiculous projects and characters we wanna play, and I’ve never had that experience before with another actor. And it taps into something – I don’t know. It’s hugely satisfying for me. And I think, to look at him, he wears his big cowboy boots and his America shirts and whatnot, and I think it’s easy to just think that he’s one thing, and— I don’t know. It’s one of the best things about him, how he slowly — and it’s not manipulative at all, but how he slowly kind of reveals his layers.” (Anna Faris is Unqualified, June 2016)
Anna, on Chris' success
"I’m unbelievably proud of him. When we started working together I remember thinking part of my huge attraction to him was how talented he was, so it doesn’t come as a massive surprise to me that he’s become this huge movie star." (Anna Faris is Unqualified, May 2016)
Chris, on the potential downside to fame
"There is [a downside]. Probably time away from the family. I’m just busier. I'm less present in the life of my wife and child. … I'm gonna be doing three movies in a row starting in about a month. I'll be basically on location until June of next year. It's not even June of this year yet. So that will be tough. And now that Anna's show is picked up that means she's going to be in L.A. So during that stretch I'll be away from Jack unless we shoot one of the movies in L.A. So that's the hardest part, making time for family." (Entertainment Weekly, March 2015)
Anna, on the potential downside to fame
"My long-distance relationship with Chris, I wouldn’t describe it as that, but we do spend a lot of time apart. But the advantage of that is it makes you so appreciate the time you have together, and you really, really value that. … And you don’t want to waste it fighting, and you know, like, all the minutiae. It’s a high price to pay, you know, but it is a benefit. A silver lining." (Anna Faris is Unqualified, May 2017)
Anna, on tabloid rumors
“Chris and I talk about this a lot. We grapple a lot with the idea of being a public couple. And for the first time, I’ve talked about this on the podcast before, but for the first time, maybe a year ago or 10 months ago, we were in the public a little but there’s some tabloid rumors about a strain in our relationship. And I just remember feeling so hurt in a way that bothered me because I didn’t want to think of myself as somebody who could be affected by the tabloid s--t. 'Can’t I just laugh it off?' I remember feeling like, there’s a picture of me walking alone on the beach: “Aging Anna Faris alone on the beach” and I just remember being like, “Oh, my god!” That hurts my feelings!” (Anna Faris is Unqualified, November 2016)
Anna Faris, on tabloid rumors
“I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but having said that of course in this crazy world where he’s off doing movies and I’m in L.A. raising our child, of course I’m going to feel vulnerable like any normal human would. And so it did make me feel like the bleeding in is public perception, even though it’s false, is there a grain of…? It made me feel incredibly insecure.” (Anna Faris is Unqualified, November 2016)
Anna, on surviving the rumors
"One of the awesome things about doing this podcast, it has been that I feel like I've been able to talk about my relationship with Chris, that doesn't involve tabloid gossip. And I love that. I don't know, just that -- because it is -- obviously it is incredibly hard, but it's hard for everybody, no matter what they do — and so, yeah, when there's tabloid gossip, I love that I get to be a little bit proactive on this podcast and be like, 'Well, you know, this is who I am.' I hope that we can survive the distance. I know that he loves me." (Anna Faris is Unqualified, March 2016)