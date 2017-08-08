Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, In Their Own Words

Chris, on the benefits of having the same profession

"There’s no way I would be where I’m at if I didn’t have her in my life to give me great advice. ... She's got more experience with this. We talk a lot about characters, we talk a lot about choices. That’s a big thing. Because there’s really, as an actor, a thousand ways to say one line. Say it any way you want, each way's a choice. And what do you mean when you say that? So we talk about choices, we talk about what’s going to be the best choice in scenes, we run scenes together. She gives me great advice on how to treat my leading ladies, and just how to navigate all this stuff. It's nice to have a beacon in all this, someone who kind of understands what I'm going through, and what it means to be in a scene with somebody, what it means to have to make out with somebody that is not her. What it means to give up everything for this, give myself to it. She understands (a) what that means, and (b) why I would do it because she’s doing the same thing." (Entertainment Weekly, June 2014)