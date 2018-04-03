Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan through the years

From Step Up to stepping out on the red carpet
Phillip Caruso/Touchstone/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
At the Sundance Film Festival, January 2006
Getty Images
Step Up (2006)
Buena Vista/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
At the Step Up premiere afterparty, August 2006
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
At the Film Independent Spirit Awards, February 2007
Jesse Grant/WireImage
At the Teen Choice Awards, August 2008
Steve Granitz/WireImage
At a special screening of G.I. Joe: The Rise Of The Cobra, August 2009
Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
At The Art of Elysium's 3rd Annual Black Tie Charity Gala, January 2010
Donato Sardella/WireImage
At the Teen Choice Awards, August 2010
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
At the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 2012
George Pimentel/WireImage
Performing together at Carnegie Hall, April 2012
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
At the MTV Movie Awards, June 2012
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
At the 85th Academy Awards, February 2013
At the 86th Academy Awards, March 2014
Steve Granitz/WireImage
At the MTV Movie Awards, April 2014
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
At the 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards, November 2014
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
At the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 2015
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
At the 87th Academy Awards, February 2015
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, February 2015
Venturelli/Getty Images
At the Casamigos Tequila halloween party, October 2015
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
At the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 2016
George Pimentel/WireImage
At the War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend premiere, November 2017
Greg Doherty/Getty Images
