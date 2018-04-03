Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan through the years

After more than eight years of marriage, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced this week that they are splitting up. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” reads a joint statement the pair shared on social media. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.” That journey began on the set of their 2006 dance movie Step Up (pictured), where the actor-dancers first met. They married in 2009 and welcomed a daughter, Everly, in 2013. See the couple through the years, ahead.