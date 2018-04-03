Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan through the years

Mary Sollosi
April 02, 2018 AT 10:56 PM EDT
<p>After more than eight years of marriage, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum <a href="http://ew.com/news/2018/04/02/channing-tatum-jenna-dewan-tatum-split/">announced this week</a> that they are splitting up. &ldquo;We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,&rdquo; reads a joint statement the pair shared on social media. &ldquo;We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.&rdquo; That journey began on the set of their 2006 dance movie <em>Step Up&nbsp;</em>(pictured), where the actor-dancers first met. They married in 2009 and welcomed a daughter, Everly, in 2013. See the couple through the years, ahead.</p>
From Step Up to stepping out on the red carpet

Phillip Caruso/Touchstone/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At the Sundance Film Festival, January 2006

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Getty Images
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
Step Up (2006)

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Buena Vista/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At the Step Up premiere afterparty, August 2006

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At the Film Independent Spirit Awards, February 2007

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Jesse Grant/WireImage
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At the Teen Choice Awards, August 2008

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At a special screening of G.I. Joe: The Rise Of The Cobra, August 2009

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At The Art of Elysium's 3rd Annual Black Tie Charity Gala, January 2010

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Donato Sardella/WireImage
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At the Teen Choice Awards, August 2010

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 2012

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

George Pimentel/WireImage
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
Performing together at Carnegie Hall, April 2012

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At the MTV Movie Awards, June 2012

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At the 85th Academy Awards, February 2013

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At the 86th Academy Awards, March 2014

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At the MTV Movie Awards, April 2014

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At the 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards, November 2014

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 2015

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At the 87th Academy Awards, February 2015

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, February 2015

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Venturelli/Getty Images
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At the Casamigos Tequila halloween party, October 2015

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

erod Harris/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 2016

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

George Pimentel/WireImage
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan</p>
At the War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend premiere, November 2017

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Greg Doherty/Getty Images
