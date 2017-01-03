Channing Tatum
10 of Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum's Best Moments
Madeline Boardman
Posted on
1 of 10
When They Met on the Set of Step Up
In the mid-2000s, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan signed on to star in the dance movie Step Up, playing romantic leads Tyler Gage and Nora Clark, respectively. The casting department clearly had the right idea when it came to the two stars' chemistry, as they fell in love soon after they started filming. "We were basically together on the movie," Tatum told Redbook in 2014. "It's interesting now, because we can watch it and see; we can go, 'Oh, wow, that was actually our real first kiss.' As soon as the movie wrapped, we went back to L.A. and were together, and together ever since — never broken up."
2 of 10
When They Walked the Oscars Red Carpet Together
Fresh off of his performance in the surprise hit Magic Mike, Channing Tatum walked the red carpet at the 85th Academy Awards in 2013 with his pregnant wife Jenna by his side. Channing served as a presenter and performer at the show, and the two spent much of their time ahead of the ceremony canoodling and posing for adorable photos together.
3 of 10
When They Welcomed Baby Everly
Four years after they tied the knot, Channing and Jenna had their first child together, a daughter named Everly, who was born on May 31, 2013. A few months later, the family celebrated their first Father's Day, with Channing Instagramming a sweet photo and writing, "First Father's Day with my girls!"
4 of 10
When They Took the Ice Bucket Challenge Together
In the midst of the Ice Bucket Challenge frenzy in 2014, the Tatums participated in the charity fundraiser as a couple. The hugged tightly as the cold water poured over them, nominating Emmanuelle Chriqui, Kate Mara, Leah Renee, and Janet Jackson to participate as well.
5 of 10
When They Celebrated Their Anniversary With Everly
The Tatums celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on July 11, 2014. Channing shared a photo from their laid-back celebrations with daughter Everly, captioning the shot, "Another year of love and light... couldn't ask for anything more. Thanks everyone for the anniversary wishes!"
6 of 10
When They Tore Up the Dance Floor After the Golden Globes
Channing took the stage at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards to introduce his Best Drama-nominated film Foxcatcher and partied down with Jenna following the ceremony. The two showed off their Step Up-certified moves at the 2015 InStyle And Warner Bros. 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
7 of 10
When They Dressed Up as Cats in Hats
The Tatums did Halloween right in 2015, putting their own spins on Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat. Channing Instagrammed a photo of their coordinated costumes, writing, "Jenna's tiny hat. Makes me laugh every time."
8 of 10
When they Lip Sync Battled
Channing and Jenna faced off on Lip Sync Battle in 2016. The two stars kicked off the show's second season with a competition for the ages: Jenna grooved to Ginuwine's "Pony" after rocking out to Paula Abdul's "Cold Hearted," and Channing stole the show when he brought out Beyoncé herself for a performance of "Run the World (Girls)."
9 of 10
When Channing Paid Tribute to Jenna on Mother's Day
Channing celebrated Mother’s Day in 2016 with a throwback photo of his wife and baby Everly. “I took this just days after Jenna and I (mostly Jenna) brought our little girl into the world,” he captioned the shot. “I’ve taken many like it over the past 3 years but this is one of my favorites. She was so tired. Haha. But she has such deep strength and other worldly grace. Watching her in those first days transform into a mother was life changing. She was every bit the beautiful, sexy, funny, flawed creature I fell in love with. But the prism turned and showed a whole new light that I had no idea existed, the light of a mothers love. Thank you for that baby. Saw this quote today -- ‘The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother. Theodore Hesburgh’ There are a lot of important things in being a father. Who knows what the most important thing is? All I know is that in my case this is pretty high on my list. Love you cake!”
10 of 10
When They Celebrated Channing's 36th Birthday
Channing turned 36 on April 26, 2016, and Jenna shared a photo with her husband in honor of the occasion. She captioned the adorable shot, "'To love someone deeply gives you strength. Being loved by someone deeply gives you courage.' - Lao Tzu HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY LIFER."