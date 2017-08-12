Celebs Who Flawlessly Recreate Their Throwback Pics

News
Nick Lachey
The former 98 Degrees member paid tribute to his boy band roots by mimicking an old photoshoot of himself showing off his sun tattoo with an A+ caption: "How hot is it? Hell if I know, but it sure is sunny ..."
Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen
Seventeen years after the birth of their daughter, Lily, the amicable exes assumed their original positions in a side-by-side photo — with a cameo made by the teen. "Always a baby to me #Lily," wrote Beckinsale, captioning the family pic on Instagram.
Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky
At 9 years old, Ledecky met one of her idols, Olympic swimmer Phelps, during an autograph signing. Flash forward a decade later, which sees the pair competing on the same team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where they both won gold medals. Now it's Ledecky's turn to give her signature.
Courtney and Mario Lopez
"From 6 months to 6 years. Not a baby anymore," wrote Courtney Lopez, captioning a photo of the balancing trio — comprised of her husband and their daughter, Gia — on Instagram.
Ariana Grande
No matter how many years go by, the singer will always serve perfect side-eye — and has been doing so since she was a toddler. Naturally.
