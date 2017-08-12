News

Celebs Who Flawlessly Recreate Their Throwback Pics

Nick Lachey Channels His Boy Band Days, Plus More Celebs Who Flawlessly Recreated Their Throwback Pics
Nick Lachey/Instagram

Nick Lachey

The former 98 Degrees member paid tribute to his boy band roots by mimicking an old photoshoot of himself showing off his sun tattoo with an A+ caption: "How hot is it? Hell if I know, but it sure is sunny ..." 

Nick Lachey Channels His Boy Band Days, Plus More Celebs Who Flawlessly Recreated Their Throwback Pics
Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen

Seventeen years after the birth of their daughter, Lily, the amicable exes assumed their original positions in a side-by-side photo — with a cameo made by the teen. "Always a baby to me #Lily," wrote Beckinsale, captioning the family pic on Instagram.

Nick Lachey Channels His Boy Band Days, Plus More Celebs Who Flawlessly Recreated Their Throwback Pics
USA Swimming/Twitter

Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky

At 9 years old, Ledecky met one of her idols, Olympic swimmer Phelps, during an autograph signing. Flash forward a decade later, which sees the pair competing on the same team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where they both won gold medals. Now it's Ledecky's turn to give her signature.

Nick Lachey Channels His Boy Band Days, Plus More Celebs Who Flawlessly Recreated Their Throwback Pics
Courtney Lopez/Instagram

Courtney and Mario Lopez

"From 6 months to 6 years. Not a baby anymore," wrote Courtney Lopez, captioning a photo of the balancing trio — comprised of her husband and their daughter, Gia — on Instagram.

Nick Lachey Channels His Boy Band Days, Plus More Celebs Who Flawlessly Recreated Their Throwback Pics
Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande

No matter how many years go by, the singer will always serve perfect side-eye — and has been doing so since she was a toddler. Naturally.

This article originally appeared on People.com