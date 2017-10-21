1 of 16
MILEY CYRUS
Cyrus is famous for crazy and elaborate costumes — worn anytime of the year! — so it's surprising to see that as a child, she went for a relatively common Halloween costume: a princess.
2 of 16
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Kardashian West's birthday falls just 10 days before Halloween, so she's always had double the reason to celebrate! For her fourth birthday, she dressed as Minnie Mouse.
3 of 16
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
A few years after Kardashian West's snap was taken, she donned a flapper costume and posed with little sister Khloé, who was dressed as a ballerina.
4 of 16
ED SHEERAN
Though many may be afraid of clowns, who could be scared of Sheeran's adorable Halloween getup?
5 of 16
EMMA ROBERTS
Roberts was foreshadowing her future role in American Horror Story: Coven with this witch costume.
6 of 16
ARIANA GRANDE
Grande doesn't scare easily: She clearly wasn't phased by big brother Frankie's "scaracter" costume!
7 of 16
DRAKE
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were never so adorable.
8 of 16
GIGI & BELLA HADID
The sisters could have gone as twins for Halloween — their younger selves were nearly identical!
9 of 16
KATHERINE HEIGL
Heigl went full '80s for this Halloween throwback snap.
10 of 16
LUCY HALE
Little Hale is just missing a magic carpet to complete this costume!
11 of 16
LINDSAY LOHAN
Hale wasn't the only celeb who loved Jasmine — Lohan dressed up as her, too!
12 of 16
TAYLOR SWIFT
Swift's worn a lot of memorable outfits, but her Teletubbies costume — not to be confused with a "yellow pregnant alien" — may be the best-remembered.
13 of 16
OLIVIA WILDE
Why wear one Halloween costume when you can wear two? At least, we have to imagine that's what Wilde thought when she went as a Zombie-Wonder Woman hybrid.
14 of 16
BEN HIGGINS
We saw Higgins's Chicago Cubs pride on his season of The Bachelor, and turns out, the reality star has a been a longtime Bears fan, too!
15 of 16
LAUREN BUSHNELL
We all know the Bachelor star grew up to basically be a Disney Princess lookalike, so dressing up as Cinderella as a child was a perfect choice.
16 of 16
MARTHA STEWART
Before she was the ultimate domestic goddess, Stewart was just a cute kid — especially in her Little Bo Peep costume!
This article originally appeared on People.com