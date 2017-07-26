24 Celebs Who Were Banned From Other Countries

Richard Gere (China)

The Pretty Woman star is likely the most visible advocate for the Free Tibet cause. In 1993, he went off-script as an Oscar presenter to protest China’s presence in Tibet and its "horrendous, horrendous human rights situation." He runs two foundations to support those aims, the International Campaign for Tibet and The Gere Foundation. Gere even went so far as to call for a boycott of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. So it’s no wonder he’s been banned from China for life (a fact the actor believes has prevented him from getting work in big-budget studio films in an era so dependent on Chinese markets).