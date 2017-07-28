News
Tom Hanks, Ed Sheeran, and 10 Other Celebrity Wedding Crashers
See the famous faces who surprised newlyweds on their big day
Posted on
more EW
1 of 12
Kristen Stewart
In the summer of 2017, Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell surprised two lucky brides at their wedding reception at a pizza parlor in Winnipeg, Canada, where the DJ played the Beastie Boys after Stewart said she was a fan of the group.
2 of 12
Jon Bon Jovi
After a devoted fan campaigned for Jon Bon Jovi to walk her down the aisle at her Las Vegas nuptials in 2013, she was still shocked when the rocker actually did it. Icing on the (wedding) cake: the event took place at the Graceland Wedding Chapel, the same venue where the musician wed his wife.
Photo credit: David Bergman
3 of 12
Tom Hanks
Who wouldn’t want Tom Hanks at their wedding? In 2016, the Oscar winner happened upon a couple taking their wedding photos in Central Park and joined them for a selfie. “I am an ordained minister,” he told the couple. “If the guy cancels, just let me know.”
4 of 12
Taylor Swift
The singer gave a surprise performance at this couple’s New Jersey wedding after the groom’s sister secretly conspired with the singer for months before the big day. Not only did Swift perform her hit "Blank Space" (the song holds special meaning to the groom), she also spent time posing for photos with wedding guests and gifted the newlyweds with a special handpainted card.
5 of 12
Serena Williams
Serena Williams surprised a couple on their wedding day in 2014 while wearing a cheetah-print leotard bathing suit on Miami Beach. Shen then uploaded her own photos of the run-in on Instagram, with the caption: “wedding crasher!! Congrats!”
6 of 12
Ed Sheeran
This Australian couple was not only treated to a luxe wedding reception by a local radio station, they were also surprised when their wedding singer ended up being Ed Sheeran. The singer Instagrammed this photo with the caption, “Just surprised this lovely couple’s first dance. Available for weddings, birthdays and bar mitzvahs, contact your local super market for details.”
7 of 12
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper happened to be in D.C. during his friends’ 2016 wedding and stopped by Georgetown to congratulate them.
Photo credit: Lisa Boggs Photography
8 of 12
Zach Braff
Zach Braff happened to be crossing the street in the middle of Times Square when he photobombed this newlywed couple’s kiss and made for a photo to remember.
Photo credit: Sascha Reinking
9 of 12
Conan O'Brien
When a guest at this 2013 wedding found out Conan O’Brien would be taping his show in Atlanta the same weekend, she invited the talk show host to the reception on Twitter — and he surprised everyone by actually showing up.
Photo credit: Holly J. Haroz
10 of 12
LeBron James
Just a couple of days after leading the Miami Heat to win the 2012 NBA Finals, MVP LeBron James happened upon a bride and groom right before their ceremony at the Ritz Carlton Coconut Grove, and took a pre-wedding photo with them.
Photo credit: Kiss Me in Paris
11 of 12
Steven Tyler
Steven Tyler "happened to walk by" this 2013 wedding in Washington D.C., the groom tweeted, and "posed for pics w/ half the guests!"
Photo credit: Jennifer Lust
12 of 12
Maroon 5
The 2015 music video for Maroon 5’s single “Sugar” featured the band crashing weddings and performing — what else? — “Sugar.” Though it was later revealed that many of the nuptials were staged for the project, at least one couple was the real deal.