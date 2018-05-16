Chadwick Boseman, Oprah, and more of 2018’s most inspiring celebrity graduation speeches

Chadwick Boseman (Howard University, May 12, 2018)
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey (USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, May 11, 2018)
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Jennifer Nettles (Agnes Scott College, May 12, 2018)
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Michael Keaton (Kent State University, May 12, 2018)
Kent State/YouTube
Chance the Rapper (Dillard University, May 12, 2018)
Dillard University/YouTube
Cynthia Nixon (Helene Fuld College of Nursing, May 4, 2018)
Helene Fuld College of Nursing/YouTube
Ronan Farrow (Loyola Marymount University, May 5, 2018)
Loyola Marymount University/YouTube
Alexander Payne (University of Nebraska – Lincoln, May 5, 2018)
Univ. of Nebraska-Lincoln/YouTube
David Muir (University of Wisconsin, May 12, 2018)
Univ. of Wisconsin Madison/YouTube
Tim Cook (Duke University, May 13, 2018)
Duke University/YouTube
1 of 11
Advertisement
1 of 10 Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Chadwick Boseman (Howard University, May 12, 2018)
Advertisement
2 of 10 Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey (USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, May 11, 2018)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
6 of 10 Helene Fuld College of Nursing/YouTube
Cynthia Nixon (Helene Fuld College of Nursing, May 4, 2018)
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 of 10 Univ. of Nebraska-Lincoln/YouTube
Alexander Payne (University of Nebraska – Lincoln, May 5, 2018)
Advertisement
Advertisement