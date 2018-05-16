Chadwick Boseman, Oprah, and more of 2018’s most inspiring celebrity graduation speeches

Isaac Feldberg
May 16, 2018 at 03:39 PM EDT
<p><strong><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIHZypMyQ2s">Memorable Quote</a></strong>: &#8220;When you are deciding on next steps, next jobs, next careers, further education, you should rather find purpose than a job or a career. Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Chadwick Boseman (Howard University, May 12, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “When you are deciding on next steps, next jobs, next careers, further education, you should rather find purpose than a job or a career. Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you.”

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images
<p><strong><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Ok_KYFWuKs">Memorable Quote</a></strong>: &#8220;Vote. Vote. Vote. Pay attention to what the people who claim to represent you are doing and saying in your name and on your behalf. They represent you and if they&rsquo;ve not done right by you or if their policies are at odds with your core beliefs, then you have a responsibility to send them packing.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Oprah Winfrey (USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, May 11, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “Vote. Vote. Vote. Pay attention to what the people who claim to represent you are doing and saying in your name and on your behalf. They represent you and if they’ve not done right by you or if their policies are at odds with your core beliefs, then you have a responsibility to send them packing.”

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
<p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s18973h_lNY"><strong>Memorable Quote</strong></a>: &#8220;I want you to be the boss ladies of your own lives. I want you to live authentically in your truth. I want you to be so in touch with your truth that nothing can pull you off of your path. I want you to live in the marrow, in the richness, to walk the edge of the knife called life.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Jennifer Nettles (Agnes Scott College, May 12, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “I want you to be the boss ladies of your own lives. I want you to live authentically in your truth. I want you to be so in touch with your truth that nothing can pull you off of your path. I want you to live in the marrow, in the richness, to walk the edge of the knife called life.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
<p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FKItb6sFSo"><strong>Memorable Quote</strong></a>: &#8220;I&#8217;m Batman.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Michael Keaton (Kent State University, May 12, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “I’m Batman.” 

Kent State/YouTube
<p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15mbeCAF5to"><strong>Memorable Quote</strong></a>: &#8220;All of us have a responsibility to be greater than the people who came before us&#8230;&nbsp;We have a responsibility to be not as good as them or live up to their example, but to actually surpass them, even when it seems scary. We have to overcome that fear and be greater than our role models.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Chance the Rapper (Dillard University, May 12, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “All of us have a responsibility to be greater than the people who came before us… We have a responsibility to be not as good as them or live up to their example, but to actually surpass them, even when it seems scary. We have to overcome that fear and be greater than our role models.”

Dillard University/YouTube
<p><strong><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BoRrbbluBA">Memorable Quote</a></strong>:<strong>&nbsp;</strong>&#8220;When you stand up with courage, what you can achieve may surprise even you. And that&#8217;s what I want to share with you here today: never doubt that you can make a space big enough for yourself in this world.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Cynthia Nixon (Helene Fuld College of Nursing, May 4, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “When you stand up with courage, what you can achieve may surprise even you. And that’s what I want to share with you here today: never doubt that you can make a space big enough for yourself in this world.”

Helene Fuld College of Nursing/YouTube
<p><a href="http://video.lmu.edu/ronan-farrow-addresses-2018-undergraduate-commencement/"><strong>Memorable Quote</strong></a>: &#8220;You will face a moment in your career where you have absolutely no idea what to do. Where it will be totally unclear to you what the right thing is for you, for your family, for your community&#8230; And I hope that in that moment you&rsquo;ll be generous with yourself, but trust that inner voice. Because more than ever we need people to be guided by their own senses of principle &mdash; and not the whims of a culture that prizes ambition, and sensationalism, and celebrity, and vulgarity, and doing whatever it takes to win.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Ronan Farrow (Loyola Marymount University, May 5, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “You will face a moment in your career where you have absolutely no idea what to do. Where it will be totally unclear to you what the right thing is for you, for your family, for your community… And I hope that in that moment you’ll be generous with yourself, but trust that inner voice. Because more than ever we need people to be guided by their own senses of principle — and not the whims of a culture that prizes ambition, and sensationalism, and celebrity, and vulgarity, and doing whatever it takes to win.”

Loyola Marymount University/YouTube
<p><a href="https://news.unl.edu/newsrooms/today/article/payne-to-nebraska-graduates-pursue-your-dreams-now/"><strong>Memorable Quote</strong></a>: &#8220;Don&rsquo;t die with regrets. You&rsquo;ll regret it. P.S.: Go, Scott Frost! Go, Scott Frost!&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Alexander Payne (University of Nebraska – Lincoln, May 5, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “Don’t die with regrets. You’ll regret it. P.S.: Go, Scott Frost! Go, Scott Frost!”

Univ. of Nebraska-Lincoln/YouTube
<p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmV_zsUajNY"><strong>Memorable Quote</strong></a>: &#8220;You will never forget what happened in the world while you were a student here, the election you witnessed. And one thing I&rsquo;ve learned from the news these last couple of years is that when you get a chance to come to Wisconsin, you definitely come.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
David Muir (University of Wisconsin, May 12, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “You will never forget what happened in the world while you were a student here, the election you witnessed. And one thing I’ve learned from the news these last couple of years is that when you get a chance to come to Wisconsin, you definitely come.”

Univ. of Wisconsin Madison/YouTube
<p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jr4LC1q1N_g"><strong>Memorable Quote</strong></a>: &#8220;I believe mindset comes naturally to young people. And you should never let go of this restlessness. So today&#8217;s ceremony isn&#8217;t just about presenting you with a degree. It is about presenting you with a question. How will you challenge the status quo? How will you push the world forward?&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Tim Cook (Duke University, May 13, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “I believe mindset comes naturally to young people. And you should never let go of this restlessness. So today’s ceremony isn’t just about presenting you with a degree. It is about presenting you with a question. How will you challenge the status quo? How will you push the world forward?”

Duke University/YouTube
1 of 11

Advertisement
1 of 10 Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman (Howard University, May 12, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “When you are deciding on next steps, next jobs, next careers, further education, you should rather find purpose than a job or a career. Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you.”

Advertisement
2 of 10 Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey (USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, May 11, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “Vote. Vote. Vote. Pay attention to what the people who claim to represent you are doing and saying in your name and on your behalf. They represent you and if they’ve not done right by you or if their policies are at odds with your core beliefs, then you have a responsibility to send them packing.”

3 of 10 Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Jennifer Nettles (Agnes Scott College, May 12, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “I want you to be the boss ladies of your own lives. I want you to live authentically in your truth. I want you to be so in touch with your truth that nothing can pull you off of your path. I want you to live in the marrow, in the richness, to walk the edge of the knife called life.”

Advertisement
4 of 10 Kent State/YouTube

Michael Keaton (Kent State University, May 12, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “I’m Batman.” 

Advertisement
5 of 10 Dillard University/YouTube

Chance the Rapper (Dillard University, May 12, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “All of us have a responsibility to be greater than the people who came before us… We have a responsibility to be not as good as them or live up to their example, but to actually surpass them, even when it seems scary. We have to overcome that fear and be greater than our role models.”

Advertisement
6 of 10 Helene Fuld College of Nursing/YouTube

Cynthia Nixon (Helene Fuld College of Nursing, May 4, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “When you stand up with courage, what you can achieve may surprise even you. And that’s what I want to share with you here today: never doubt that you can make a space big enough for yourself in this world.”

Advertisement
7 of 10 Loyola Marymount University/YouTube

Ronan Farrow (Loyola Marymount University, May 5, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “You will face a moment in your career where you have absolutely no idea what to do. Where it will be totally unclear to you what the right thing is for you, for your family, for your community… And I hope that in that moment you’ll be generous with yourself, but trust that inner voice. Because more than ever we need people to be guided by their own senses of principle — and not the whims of a culture that prizes ambition, and sensationalism, and celebrity, and vulgarity, and doing whatever it takes to win.”

Advertisement
8 of 10 Univ. of Nebraska-Lincoln/YouTube

Alexander Payne (University of Nebraska – Lincoln, May 5, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “Don’t die with regrets. You’ll regret it. P.S.: Go, Scott Frost! Go, Scott Frost!”

Advertisement
9 of 10 Univ. of Wisconsin Madison/YouTube

David Muir (University of Wisconsin, May 12, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “You will never forget what happened in the world while you were a student here, the election you witnessed. And one thing I’ve learned from the news these last couple of years is that when you get a chance to come to Wisconsin, you definitely come.”

Advertisement
10 of 10 Duke University/YouTube

Tim Cook (Duke University, May 13, 2018)

Memorable Quote: “I believe mindset comes naturally to young people. And you should never let go of this restlessness. So today’s ceremony isn’t just about presenting you with a degree. It is about presenting you with a question. How will you challenge the status quo? How will you push the world forward?”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now