Stars We Lost in 2018

Doreen Tracey

One of the original Mousekeeters on the 1950s iteration of Disney's Mickey Mouse Club, Doreen Tracey died from pneumonia at the age of 74 on Jan. 10. She continued her career as a child star in an Annette Funicello-led spin-off and a Disney Western film with Fess Parker before becoming a publicist in later life. Tracey represented legendary musician/artist Frank Zappa. Despite straining relations with Disney by posing naked in her mouse ears for Gallery magazine in 1976, Tracey maintained a bond with the studio and her fellow Mouseketeers, attending reunions and appearing on television specials.