Stars We Lost in 2018
Remembering the celebrities we lost this year
Dolores O'Riordan
The Cranberries frontwoman died suddenly at the age of 46 on Jan. 15. The Irish singer-songwriter released five albums with the band after joining as their lead singer in 1990. The band reunited following a break in the mid-2000s. O'Riordan also released two solo albums, most recently 2009's No Baggage.
Bobby Zarin
Husband of Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin, Bobby Zarin died on Jan. 13 following a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 71. Zarin ran Zarin Fabrics, which was opened by his father, Harry Zarin, in 1936. Tributes immediately poured out from other members of the RHONY cast, as well as Andy Cohen and other Bravo staff.
Doreen Tracey
One of the original Mousekeeters on the 1950s iteration of Disney's Mickey Mouse Club, Doreen Tracey died from pneumonia at the age of 74 on Jan. 10. She continued her career as a child star in an Annette Funicello-led spin-off and a Disney Western film with Fess Parker before becoming a publicist in later life. Tracey represented legendary musician/artist Frank Zappa. Despite straining relations with Disney by posing naked in her mouse ears for Gallery magazine in 1976, Tracey maintained a bond with the studio and her fellow Mouseketeers, attending reunions and appearing on television specials.
Eddie Clarke
The Motörhead guitarist died from pneumonia at the age of 67 on Jan. 11. Known to fans as “Fast” Eddie because of his blisteringly fast playing, he was an essential part of the British heavy metal band’s early success. The guitarist co-wrote many of the band’s best-known tracks, including “Ace of Spades.” Clarke left Motörhead following the release of 1982’s Iron Fist and formed the band Fastway. He was the last surviving member of what many deemed the band's definitive line-up.
Donnelly Rhodes
Rhodes was best known for playing the hapless escaped convict Dutch Leitner on Soap and the gruff medical officer “Doc” Cottle on the reimagined Battlestar Galactica. He died of cancer on Jan. 8 at the age of 81. Though best known for those two roles, he had an extensive career as a journeyman actor, popping up in bit roles in numerous films and television shows.
Jerry Van Dyke
Beloved for his four-time Emmy-nominated role as Luther Van Dam on the ABC sitcom Coach, Jerry Van Dyke died at the age of 86 on Jan. 5. Brother to song-and-dance-man Dick Van Dyke, Jerry made a career as a comic actor, appearing alongside his brother as Stacey Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show. Most recently, he earned new fans portraying the father of Patricia Heaton's Frankie on ABC's The Middle.