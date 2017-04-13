News
Stars We Lost in 2017
1 of 33
Charlie Murphy
Comedian Charlie Murphy died April 12 after a battle with leukemia. He was 57. Murphy was best known for his work on Chappelle’s Show, for which he wrote and starred in the beloved sketch “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories,” in which he recalled his real-life celebrity encounters (and in which Chappelle famously played Rick James). His other projects include co-writing the screenplay for 2007’s Norbit with his brother, Eddie Murphy, and playing a voice role in the film, as well as having roles in the Adult Swim series Black Jesus and the 2016 film Meet the Blacks. He will also appear in the upcoming season of the Starz drama Power.
2 of 33
Michael Ballhaus
Cinematographer Michael Ballhaus died April 11 at the age of 81. The German DP began his career working with the legendary filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder, for whom he shot over a dozen films. Over the course of his decades-long career behind the camera, Ballhaus was nominated for three Oscars, for 1987’s Broadcast News, 1989’s The Fabulous Baker Boys, and 2002’s Gangs of New York. He was a frequent collaborator of Martin Scorsese’s; in addition to Gangs, the pair teamed up for six other films, including 1990’s Goodfellas and 2006’s The Departed. The long list of beloved films on Ballhaus’ résumé also includes 1988’s Working Girl, 1990’s Postcards from the Edge, and 1997’s Air Force One, among many others. In addition to the many films he worked on, Ballhaus also shot a number of episodes of German TV shows and two Madonna music videos, “Papa Don’t Preach” and “True Blue.”
3 of 33
J. Geils
Guitarist John Warren Geils Jr., known as J. Geils, died April 11 at the age of 71. Geils founded the J. Geils Band in 1970; the band released a handful of albums over the course of the decade, with three of their ‘70s singles making the Top 40 chart. They achieved mainstream success in the early ‘80s, with the 1980 album Love Stinks and 1981’s Freeze-Frame, the latter of which included the mega-hit “Centerfold,” which charted for 70 weeks, occupying the top spot for six. Since the band’s breakup in 1985, Geils served as a producer on an album for Danny Klein and formed another band, Bluestime with Magic Dick.
4 of 33
Dorothy Mengering
David Letterman’s mother and frequent TV guest Dorothy Mengering died April 11 at the age of 95. Mengering, who Late Show viewers knew simply as “Dave’s mom,” contributed to her son’s top 10 lists, reported on the Olympics, and delivered segments from her kitchen at home. In 1996, she published a cookbook, Home Cookin’ with Dave’s Mom, with EW editorial director Jess Cagle.
5 of 33
Don Rickles
Legendary comedian Don Rickles died April 6 from kidney failure. He was 90. Before making his name as one of the greatest insult comics of all time, the New York-born star originally intended to be an actor; he studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and his long résumé includes the starring role in the ‘70s sitcom C.P.O. Sharkey, parts in 1970’s Kelly’s Heroes and 1995’s Casino, and playing Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story films. He is best known, however, for his comedy. Crowds of fans swarmed to his stand-up shows in Las Vegas to be verbally assaulted with his merciless mockery, and he took his insults to the screen with such films as 1998’s Dirty Work and dozens of TV appearances, including over 100 on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.
6 of 33
Clay Adler
MTV alum Clay Adler died by suicide on March 26. He was 27. Best known for starring on MTV’s 2007 teen reality series Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County, Adler also made appearances in the 2009 TV movie Fish Tank and on a 2009 episode of Make It or Break It.
7 of 33
Lola Albright
Singer and actress Lola Albright died of natural causes on March 23. She was 92. Douglas first came to Hollywood’s attention when she played Kirk Douglas’ rejected lover in 1949’s boxing movie Champion, but is best known for starring on Peter Gunn as nightclub singer Edie Hart, a role she played from 1958 to 1961. She recorded two albums in the ‘50s, 1957's Lola Wants You and 1959’s Dreamsville. Her other film credits include 1961’s Kid Galahad with Elvis Presley, and 1967’s The Way West with Kirk Douglas and Robert Mitchum. She was active in the industry into the ‘80s, mostly making TV appearances in the latter half of her career.
8 of 33
Chuck Barris
TV host and producer Chuck Barris died of natural causes on March 21. He was 87. Known as the “godfather of reality TV,” Barris created The Dating Game in 1965 and went on to produce The Newlywed Game soon after. In 1976, he began hosting the wacky talent competition The Gong Show, after which his impressive reality TV résumé earned him the nickname “The King of Schlock.” In 1984, Barris published his autobiography, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, in which he wrote that, at the height of his reality TV career, he was also moonlighting as an assassin for the C.I.A. (which has denied the claim). George Clooney directed a 2002 film adaptation of the book, which starred Sam Rockwell as Barris.
9 of 33
Colin Dexter
Novelist Colin Dexter died March 21 at the age of 86. His most famous creation was the character Inspector Morse, about whom Dexter wrote 13 novels, beginning with 1975’s Last Bus to Woodstock. Since the final Morse novel, 1999’s The Remorseful Day, Dexter wrote a handful of short stories. The Inspector Morse books inspired a popular British TV show, which in turn spawned two spinoffs, Lewis (about Morse’s trusty right hand, Sergeant Lewis) and Endeavor (a prequel about Morse at the beginning of his career). Inspector Morse ran for 13 years, and Dexter himself appeared in most of its episodes.
10 of 33
Bernie Wrightson
Comic book artist and illustrator Bernie Wrightson died March 19 after a long battle with brain cancer. He was 68. The great horror illustrator was best known for co-creating the Swamp Thing, a character in the DC Universe, along with writer Len Wein; he also illustrated the Swamp Thing comic in the early ‘70s. His myriad other credits include the 1982 comic adaptation of the horror anthology film Creepshow (which was written by Stephen King), and an illustration 1983 edition of Mary Shelley’s classic Frankenstein. As a conceptual artist for films, Wrightson worked on Galaxy Quest and the original Ghostbusters, among others.
11 of 33
Chuck Berry
Music legend Chuck Berry died March 18 at the age of 90. His impact on rock and roll cannot be overstated; artists from Elvis to the Beatles to the Beach Boys to the Rolling Stones were enormously influenced by his sound and style. Though the rock pioneer continued to release music into the ‘70s and got his biggest hit with 1972’s “My Ding-a-Ling,” Berry’s best-known records are those he released in the ‘50s with the Chess label, including “Maybelline,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Johnny B. Goode,” and “Carol.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — by none other than Keith Richards, who claimed he “lifted every lick” of Berry’s — in 1986.
12 of 33
Derek Walcott
Poet and playwright Derek Walcott died March 17 at the age of 87. Walcott, whose first poem was published in a newspaper when he was only 14, broke out with his 1962 collection In a Green Night, then was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, following the publication of his 1990 epic Omeros. His other accolades include having been named an Office of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1972 and the T.S. Eliot Prize in 2011 for White Egrets.
13 of 33
Amy Krouse Rosenthal
Writer Amy Krouse Rosenthal died March 13 after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 51. Rosenthal wrote more than 28 children’s books, including Uni the Unicorn and Duck! Rabbit!, and the memoirs Encyclopedia of an Extraordinary Life and Textbook Amy Krouse Rosenthal. She made waves in early March, just 10 days before her death, with the publication of an emotional Modern Love column for the New York Times, which went viral. The piece went into detail about her health struggles and doubled as an adoring, informal dating profile for her soon-to-be-widowed husband.
14 of 33
Robert Osborne
Turner Classic Movies host Robert Osborne died March 6, at the age of 84. Before he served as the channel’s host and resident classic film expert, he began his career as an actor, with a few appearances on shows like The Beverly Hillbillies, and then moved to writing. His history of the Oscars, The Academy Awards Illustrated, was published in 1977, then he became an entertainment journalist; he wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s “Rambling Reporter” column from 1982 to 2000. He got the gig that he was best known for when TCM launched in 1994, and also served as the host of the TCM Classic Film Festival in its first five years, from 2010 to 2014. “All of us at TCM are better for having known him,” his fellow host Ben Mankiewicz tweeted upon Osborne’s death. “His legacy is reflected in the shared love and appreciation we all have for the movies he cared about so deeply.”
15 of 33
Tommy Page
Musician Tommy Page died March 3 at the age of 46. Page toured with New Kids on the Block in the ‘80s, then co-wrote his song “I’ll Be Your Everything” with NKOTB’s Jordan Knight and Danny Wood. The 1990 track peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and would become Page’s biggest hit. Following his successful career as a solo artist, Page focused more of his efforts on the business side of the industry, working at Warner Bros./Reprise Records, Pandora, Cumulus Media, The Village Voice, and Billboard, where he served as publisher from 2011 to 2013.
16 of 33
Joseph Wapner
America’s first reality TV judge Joseph Wapner died Feb. 26 after having been admitted to the hospital with breathing issues. He was 97. Wapner reviewed thousands of cases and rose to fame as the judge on The People’s Court, beginning when the series premiered in 1981 and holding the position for 12 years. He became a pop culture touchstone as the head of The People’s Court, and was parodied on Saturday Night Live and heavily referenced in 1988’s Rain Man.
17 of 33
Bill Paxton
Actor Bill Paxton died Feb. 25 due to complications from surgery. He was 61. Paxton began his decades-long career with TV appearances and small film roles, including parts in 1984’s The Terminator, 1985’s Weird Science, and 1986’s Aliens. He was especially prolific in the ‘90s, during which he starred in 1995’s Apollo 13 and 1996’s Twister, and reteamed with his Terminator and Aliens director James Cameron for 1994’s True Lies and 1997’s Titanic. His television résumé is equally impressive: He picked up three Golden Globe nominations for starring on HBO’s Big Love from 2006 to 2011, and was nominated for an Emmy for his role in History’s miniseries Hatfields & McCoys in 2012. His recent film roles include 2014’s Edge of Tomorrow and Nightcrawler and the upcoming adaptation of Dave Eggers’ The Circle; in TV, he had roles on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the miniseries Texas Rising, and starred on the new series Training Day.
18 of 33
Ivan ‘The Russian Bear’ Koloff
Legendary wrestler Ivan “The Russian Bear” Koloff died Feb. 18 after a battle with liver cancer. He was 74. Though never inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Koloff was an enormously popular character as the villainous “Russian Bear,” a persona he introduced during an International Wrestling Association match in 1967. He joined the World Wide Wrestling Foundation in 1969, winning the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1971, and later switched over to the National Wrestling Alliance, where he was a leader of a group called “The Russians.” He retired in 1989.
19 of 33
Warren Frost
Twin Peaks actor Warren Frost died Feb. 17 after battling an illness. He was 91. Though best known for playing Dr. Will Hayward on Twin Peaks — a role he reprised in the upcoming revival, which was co-created by his son Mark — Frost also made appearances on shows including Dragnet, The Larry Sanders Show, Murphy Brown, and L.A. Law; was a regular on As The World Turns; and had recurring roles on Seinfeld and Matlock.
20 of 33
George ‘The Animal’ Steele
WWE wrestler George ‘The Animal’ Steele died Feb. 17 at the age of 79. Known for sticking out his tongue, which was always dyed green from eating mints, and tearing up turnbuckles with his teeth, Steele developed a wild-man image, and often played antagonistic roles in the ring. He was a professional wrestler from 1967 to 1988, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1995.
21 of 33
Al Jarreau
Jazz legend Al Jarreau died Feb. 12 — just a few hours before the Grammys, and just days after he announced his retirement from touring — due to exhaustion. He was 76. Over the course of his decades-long career, Jarreau won seven Grammys and released 16 albums, from his first, 1975’s We Got By, to his last, 2014’s My Old Friend: Celebrating George Duke. He was known for having recorded the Moonlighting theme song, for which he got two Grammy nominations, as well as having sung a part on Quincy Jones’ 1985 charity single “We Are the World” alongside a star-studded lineup.
22 of 33
Richard Hatch
Actor Richard Hatch died Feb. 7 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 71. Best known for playing Captain Apollo on the original Battlestar Galactica in the ‘70s, Hatch later appeared in the 2004 reboot of the series in a recurring role as Tom Zarek. He also wrote Battlestar Galactica novels and campaigned for a long time to revive the franchise in the form of a sequel rather than the remake that eventually happened (and of which he became a part). Before he was Apollo, Hatch began his career with a role on All My Children in 1971; his other TV credits include appearances on Fantasy Island, CHiPs, Murder She Wrote, Dynasty, T.J. Hooker, The Love Boat, MacGyver, and Baywatch, among others.
23 of 33
Rob Stewart
Documentary filmmaker and marine biologist Rob Stewart was found dead after going missing while deep-sea scuba diving on Jan. 31. He was 37. Stewart was best known for his 2006 documentary Sharkwater, which exposed the shark-hunting industry and called for greater protection of sharks; he followed up the acclaimed film with the environmental doc Revolution in 2012, and was working on a Sharkwater sequel at the time of his death.
24 of 33
Emmanuelle Riva
French actress Emmanuelle Riva died Jan. 27 after a long battle with cancer. She was 89. She made history four years ago when she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress, for her performance in Michael Haneke’s Amour, at the age of 85 — making her the oldest woman ever nominated for the award. Her other most famous role came at the very beginning of her long career, when she played the nameless young woman in Alain Resnais’ groundbreaking 1959 film Hiroshima Mon Amour.
25 of 33
Barbara Hale
Perry Mason actress Barbara Hale died Jan. 26. She was 94. Hale played Della Street, secretary to the title character, in all 271 episodes of the legal drama, which ran from 1957–1966, and won an Emmy for her performance in 1959. Following the show’s finale, she reprised her role in all 30 of the Perry Mason TV movies, produced from 1985–95. Before she was Della, Hale began her career as a contract player for RKO and Columbia, and picked up credits on films including 1943’s Higher and Higher, 1945’s West of the Pecos, 1949’s The Window, and 1951’s Lorna Doone. Post-Perry Mason, her film credits included 1970's Airport, 1975’s The Giant Spider Invasion, and 1978’s Big Wednesday.
26 of 33
Mike Connors
Mannix star Mike Connors died Jan. 26, soon after being diagnosed with leukemia. He was 91. Connors starred as Detective Joe Mannix for the duration of the series’ long run, from 1967–75, and was nominated for six Golden Globes, winning one, and four Emmys for playing the sleuth. Connors’ other TV credits include appearances on Gunsmoke, Maverick, Perry Mason, The Love Boat, Murder She Wrote, and Two and a Half Men. His big-screen resume includes roles in Sudden Fear, Island in the Sky, The Day the World Ended, The Ten Commandments, and Gideon.
27 of 33
John Hurt
Actor John Hurt died Jan. 25 at the age of 77. Hurt got his breakout role in 1966’s A Man for All Seasons; over the course of his long career, he was nominated for two Oscars — for 1978’s Midnight Express and 1980’s The Elephant Man — and amassed over 200 credits on both the big and small screen. Some of this other notable film credits include starring as Winston Smith in 1984’s 1984, playing the spy called “Control” in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and appearing as wand-maker Ollivander in the Harry Potter films. He most recently appeared in Pablo Larraín’s Jackie, and completed work on three more films that had not yet been released at the time of his death, entitled That Good Night, Damascus Cover, and My Name Is Lenny. Hurt was honored with a lifetime achievement award from the British Academy of Film and Television in 2012, and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015.
28 of 33
Mary Tyler Moore
Television icon Mary Tyler Moore died Jan. 25 at the age of 80. Moore got her breakout role on The Dick Van Dyke Show as Van Dyke’s character’s adorable wife, Laura Petrie. She won two Emmys in the part, which she played for the series’ entire run, from 1961–66. It was with The Mary Tyler Moore Show, however, that the actress broke boundaries for women in television. She collected three more Emmys for her work on the sitcom, which ran from 1970–77 and in which she played Mary Richards, a sweet, single, career-oriented 30-something. Many of her later roles would try to shake off the sunny image Moore built with the show, including her Golden Globe-winning turn in 1980’s Ordinary People and her Emmy-winning performance in the 1993 TV movie Stolen Babies, but nothing overshadowed her legacy as Mary Richards. Outside of entertaining, Moore was also committed to raising funds for diabetes research and spreading awareness of the disease, having been diagnosed with it herself as a young woman.
29 of 33
Butch Trucks
Drummer Butch Trucks died Jan. 24 at the age of 69. Along with Duane Allman, Dickey Betts, Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson, Gregg Allman, and Berry Oakley, Trucks was an original member of the Allman Brothers Band, founded in 1969. In 1971, they recorded the iconic live album At Fillmore East; last year, Trucks recalled of those early days, “We were in another universe. We were out spreading the gospel of this music we had discovered. We never thought that we would be more than an opening act.” The band has been intermittently active ever since its initial breakup in 1976; Trucks last played as part of the group in its last show, at New York’s Beacon Theatre in October 2014.
30 of 33
Gorden Kaye
British sitcom star Gorden Kaye died Jan. 23, at the age of 75. He was best known, especially in the U.K., for his role in the BBC series ‘Allo ‘Allo! Kaye starred in the ‘80s sitcom, which ran for 10 years, as René Artois, a French café owner during the Nazi occupation. His other credits include Terry Gilliam’s Brazil and the soap opera Coronation Street.
31 of 33
Miguel Ferrer
Actor Miguel Ferrer, the son of Rosemary Clooney and José Ferrer, died of cancer on Jan. 19. He was 61. He started out in entertainment working in music, playing drums for various bands and touring with his mother. When he switched over to acting, he picked up early credits on CHiPS, Magnum P.I., and Cagney and Lacey, among other shows, and a part in 1987’s RoboCop. Ferrer is best known, however, for starring on NCIS: Los Angeles, as Assistant Director Owen Granger; for playing Garret Macy on Crossing Jordan; and as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield on Twin Peaks (as well as the show’s upcoming revival).
32 of 33
William Peter Blatty
The Exorcist writer William Peter Blatty died Jan. 12 from multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. He had just turned 89 a few days prior. Blatty is best known as the creator of The Exorcist, but began his career in comedy, having written the witty autobiography Which Way to Mecca, Jack? and the novel John Goldfarb, Please Come Home, among others. He wrote the original Exorcist novel in 1971, after having spent a few years working as a screenwriter, mostly with director Blake Edwards. After the novel became a success, spending over 50 weeks on the New York Times’ bestseller list, Blatty himself adapted it into a screenplay that director William Friedkin would make into the 1973 horror classic.
33 of 33
Tilikum the Orca
On Jan. 6, Tilikum, the killer whale that was the subject of Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s 2013 documentary Blackfish, died after suffering from a bacterial lung infection. The orca, who lived in captivity at SeaWorld Orlando, was believed to be about 36 years old. After his involvement in the deaths of three people between 1991 and 2010, Tilikum was at the center of the controversy over the ethics of keeping performance whales in captivity, the question and consequences of which the critically lauded Blackfish explored. In 2015, two years after the documentary’s release, SeaWorld announced that it would stop breeding orcas and phase out its killer whale shows.