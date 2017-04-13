Stars We Lost in 2017

Robert Osborne

Turner Classic Movies host Robert Osborne died March 6, at the age of 84. Before he served as the channel’s host and resident classic film expert, he began his career as an actor, with a few appearances on shows like The Beverly Hillbillies, and then moved to writing. His history of the Oscars, The Academy Awards Illustrated, was published in 1977, then he became an entertainment journalist; he wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s “Rambling Reporter” column from 1982 to 2000. He got the gig that he was best known for when TCM launched in 1994, and also served as the host of the TCM Classic Film Festival in its first five years, from 2010 to 2014. “All of us at TCM are better for having known him,” his fellow host Ben Mankiewicz tweeted upon Osborne’s death. “His legacy is reflected in the shared love and appreciation we all have for the movies he cared about so deeply.”