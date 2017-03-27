News
Celebrity Classmates: See Stars Who Went to School Together
Matthew Perry and Justin Trudeau
Canadians Matthew Perry and Justin Trudeau walked the same hallways at school decades before one was the Emmy-nominated star of Friends and the other became the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada. Both attended Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ontario, but were hardly friends, according to Perry. "My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau," he told Jimmy Kimmel in 2017. "I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t as [good at]. So, it was pure jealousy. I think he was the only kid in school we could beat up."
Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dogg
About a year apart, Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dogg attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School at the same time in the 1980s. Diaz touched on her famous classmate in an interview with George Lopez on Lopez Tonight in 2011. "He was a year older than me," she said. "I remember him, he was very tall and skinny. He wore lots of ponytails... I'm pretty sure I bought weed from him. I was green even in high school."
Zooey Deschanel and Kate Hudson
Before they hit the big screen together in Almost Famous, Zooey Deschanel and Kate Hudson were classmates at the Crossroads School in Santa Monica, Calif. in the 1990s.
Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman
Longtime friends Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman once attended classes together, both enrolling at North Sydney Girls High School in Australia in the 1980s.
Eddie Redmayne and Prince William
Britain's finest, Eddie Redmayne and Prince William, were classmates at Eton College in the 1990s. "We were on the same rugby team at Eton College," Redmayne told Glamour in 2015. "He's a wonderful man. I always felt slightly sorry for him because everyone wanted to tackle the future king of England. He took all the hits."
John Krasinski and B.J. Novak
Years before they were costars on The Office, John Krasinski and B.J. Novak were teens in the classrooms of Massachusetts' Newton South High School together. "We acted together in the Senior Show our senior year," Novak said in a 2014 interview. "He was incredibly talented and the show was a lot of fun, but no, it never occurred to me that anyone would do anything together after high school. Who ever imagines that?"
Neil Patrick Harris and Freddie Prinze Jr.
Neil Patrick Harris and Freddie Prinze Jr. were at La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the same time in the 1990s. The How I Met Your Mother star graduated three years before his fellow famous alumnus.
Zach Braff and Lauryn Hill
Both hailing from South Orange, New Jersey, Zach Braff and Lauryn Hill knew one another long before he hit Scrubs or she ever released a single. The two graduated the same year from Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey.
Rob Lowe, Charlie Sheen, and Robert Downey Jr.
In the late 1980s, the halls of Santa Monica High School in California were walked by Rob Lowe, Robert Downey Jr., and Charlie Sheen. The future stars all attended the public school, crossing over for a few years.
Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve
In the 1970s, then-unknown aspiring actors by the names of Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve met at Juilliard School as a part of an advanced program. "The first person I met at Juilliard was the other advanced student, a short, stocky, long-haired fellow from Marin County, California, who wore tie-dyed shirts with track suit bottoms and talked a mile a minute," Reeve wrote in his 1998 autobiography. "I’d never seen so much energy contained in one person. He was like an un-tied balloon that had been inflated and immediately released. I watched in awe as he virtually caromed off the walls of the classrooms and hallways. To say that he was ‘on’ would be a major understatement. There was never a moment when he wasn’t doing voices, imitating teachers, and making our faces ache from laughing at his antics. His name, of course, was Robin Williams."