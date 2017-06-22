11 Celebrities Who Were Told to Lose Weight

ASHLEY BENSON

Benson is a size 2, yet has still has been told she's too overweight for certain roles. "It's come up a few times in the last few years, like, 'You're too fat for this,'" she told magazine. "I get told all the time to lose weight. I'm just sitting here like, 'Wait, what? Do you want a skeleton?'"

But Benson isn't worrying about numbers. "I feel good," she said. "I don't want to lose 20 lbs., because I don't need to. I'm a size 2, but I think that size 4 is healthy. I think that all of these sizes are healthy."