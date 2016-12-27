Carrie Fisher
10 Great Carrie Fisher Quotes
Carrie Fisher's Memorable Quotes
Carrie Fisher died Tuesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles last week. The late star had a storied, Emmy-nominated acting career during her time in Hollywood, but also impressed as an author, penning novels and memoirs like Postcards from the Edge and Wishful Drinking. Read on for 10 of Fisher's best quotes through the years.
On Being 'Normal'
"All the good people are nuts." —Carrie Fisher to Esquire
On Hardship
"Going through challenging things can teach you a lot, and they also make you appreciate the times that aren’t so challenging." —Carrie Fisher to WebMD
On Mentall Illness
"One of the things that baffles me (and there are quite a few) is how there can be so much lingering stigma with regards to mental illness, specifically bipolar disorder. In my opinion, living with manic depression takes a tremendous amount of balls. Not unlike a tour of Afghanistan (though the bombs and bullets, in this case, come from the inside). At times, being bipolar can be an all-consuming challenge, requiring a lot of stamina and even more courage, so if you're living with this illness and functioning at all, it's something to be proud of, not ashamed of. They should issue medals along with the steady stream of medication." —Carrie Fisher in her book Wishful Drinking
On Her Own Mental Health
"I'm very sane about how crazy I am." —Carrie Fisher to Esquire
On Life
"Life is a cruel, horrible joke and I am the punch line." —Carrie Fisher in her book Postcards from the Edge
On Star Wars
"People are still asking me if I knew Star Wars was going to be that big of a hit. Yes, of course I knew. We all knew. The only one who didn’t know was George Lucas. We kept it from I’m, because we wanted to see what his face looked like when it changed expression." —Carrie Fisher in her book Wishful Drinking
On Her Acting Career
"I'm not really one of those actresses like Meryl Streep. Those actresses travel outside themselves and play characters. And I’m more of an archaeologist. I play what I am. I dig what I can. It’s a character that's not too far from myself, except I don’t have any laser guns." —Carrie Fisher to Good Housekeeping UK
On Princess Leia
"I got to be the only girl in an all-boy fantasy, and it’s a great role for women. She’s a very proactive character and gets the job done. So if you’re going to get typecast as something, that might as well be it for me." —Carrie Fisher on Princess Leia to CBC
On Gender Dynamics
"Men can have it all so easy! They can have a huge career and a wife who has no career and decorates the house and goes on vacation with him and has children. And then he can turn her in when he doesn't want her anymore and get someone younger and more worshipful." —Carrie Fisher to Entertainment Weekly
On Absolutes
"No motive is pure. No one is good or bad — but a hearty mix of both. And sometimes life actually gives to you by taking away." —Carrie Fisher in her book Wishful Drinking