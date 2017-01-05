Bradley Cooper

42 Bradley Cooper Photos For His 42nd Birthday

@ml_boardman

Posted on

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Bradley Cooper Through the Years

Born in Philadelphia on January 5, 1975, Bradley Cooper celebrates his 42nd birthday Thursday. Pictured here in January 2003, the star kicked off his acting career in the late '90s, picking up early work in episodes of Sex and the City and The $treet and hitting the big screen in Wet Hot American Summer and My Little Eye. In the years since, Cooper has made Oscar-nominated turns in films like Silver Linings PlaybookAmerican Hustle, and American Sniper. See 42 photos of the actor through the years for his 42nd birthday, ahead. 

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Bradley Cooper in West Hollywood on January 30, 2003

Amy Graves/WireImage

Bradley Cooper in Beverly Hills on September 5, 200

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Bradley Cooper With Jennifer Esposito at the 12th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards onJanuary 29, 2006 

Scott Garfield/ABC via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper With Jennifer Garner on Alias on February 17, 2006

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Bradley Cooper at the 15th Annual Alzheimer's Benefit A Night At Sardi's in Beverly Hills on March 7, 2007

Gustavo Caballero/WireImage

Bradley Cooper at the 2008 US Open USTA/Heineken Premium Light Official Players Party in New York City on August 22, 2008

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Bradley Cooper at the Sixth Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 2, 2007  

Bradley Cooper in Los Angeles on September 22, 2008 

Vera Anderson/WireImage

Bradley Cooper at a Yes Man Press Conference in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2008

Kristian Dowling/WireImage

Bradley Cooper at Cosmopolitan's 2009 Fun Fearless Awards in Beverly Hills on March 2, 2009

in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage

Bradley Cooper in Las Vegas onApril 3, 2009

Isaac Brekken/AP

Bradley Cooper in Las Vegas on May 16, 2009

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Bradley Cooper at the Los Angeles Premiere of The Hangover on June 2, 2009

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper at Live With Regis And Kelly in New York City on June 4, 2009

Michel Dufour/WireImage

Bradley Cooper at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show in Paris on June 25, 2009

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper With Sandra Bullock at the Premiere of All About Steve in Los Angeles on August 26, 2009

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 17, 2010

Vera Anderson/WireImage

Bradley Cooper at The A-Team Press Conference in Beverly Hills on June 4, 2010

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper With Jessica Biel at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards o June 6, 2010

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in New York City on March 18, 2011

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bradley Cooper at Scream 2011 at Universal Studios on October 15, 2011 in Universal City, California.  (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) October 15, 2011

Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper at the Moet British Independent Film Awards in London on December 4, 2011

Danny Moloshok/AP

Bradley Cooper at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival o January 26, 2012

Joe Corrigan/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper at the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Fall 2012 Fashion Show in New York City on February 10, 2012

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Bradley Cooper With Zoe Saldana at the Los Angeles Premiere of The Words on September 4, 2012

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper With Jennifer Lawrence at the Silver Linings Playbook Press Conference at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2012

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper at a Silver Linings Playbook Screening in Beverly Hills on November 19, 2012

George Pimentel/BAFTA LA/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper at the BAFTA Los Angeles 2013 Awards Season Tea Party on January 12, 2013

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper With Jennifer Lawrence at the Oscars on February 24, 2013

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on May 13, 2013

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on May 20, 2013

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 18, 2014

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper at The Elephant Man Broadway Opening Night After Party in New York City on December 7, 2014

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Bradley Cooper at the American Sniper New York Premiere on December 15, 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper at the 87th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 22, 2015

Christopher Polk/MTV1415/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles on April 12, 2015

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper at a Screening of Aloha in London on May 16, 2015

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper at the 2015 Tony Awards in New York City on June 7, 2015

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper at the launch of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy in Los Angeles on April 13, 2016 

Bradley Cooper at the 30th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Gala in Beverly Hills on October 14, 2016

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles on October 24, 2016

