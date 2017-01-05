Bradley Cooper
42 Bradley Cooper Photos For His 42nd Birthday
Madeline Boardman•@ml_boardman
Posted on
More from EW
1 of 42
Bradley Cooper Through the Years
Born in Philadelphia on January 5, 1975, Bradley Cooper celebrates his 42nd birthday Thursday. Pictured here in January 2003, the star kicked off his acting career in the late '90s, picking up early work in episodes of Sex and the City and The $treet and hitting the big screen in Wet Hot American Summer and My Little Eye. In the years since, Cooper has made Oscar-nominated turns in films like Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and American Sniper. See 42 photos of the actor through the years for his 42nd birthday, ahead.
2 of 42
Bradley Cooper in West Hollywood on January 30, 2003
3 of 42
Bradley Cooper in Beverly Hills on September 5, 200
4 of 42
Bradley Cooper With Jennifer Esposito at the 12th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards onJanuary 29, 2006
5 of 42
Bradley Cooper With Jennifer Garner on Alias on February 17, 2006
6 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the 15th Annual Alzheimer's Benefit A Night At Sardi's in Beverly Hills on March 7, 2007
7 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the 2008 US Open USTA/Heineken Premium Light Official Players Party in New York City on August 22, 2008
8 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the Sixth Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 2, 2007
9 of 42
Bradley Cooper in Los Angeles on September 22, 2008
10 of 42
Bradley Cooper at a Yes Man Press Conference in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2008
11 of 42
Bradley Cooper at Cosmopolitan's 2009 Fun Fearless Awards in Beverly Hills on March 2, 2009
12 of 42
Bradley Cooper in Las Vegas onApril 3, 2009
13 of 42
Bradley Cooper in Las Vegas on May 16, 2009
14 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the Los Angeles Premiere of The Hangover on June 2, 2009
15 of 42
Bradley Cooper at Live With Regis And Kelly in New York City on June 4, 2009
16 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show in Paris on June 25, 2009
17 of 42
Bradley Cooper With Sandra Bullock at the Premiere of All About Steve in Los Angeles on August 26, 2009
18 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 17, 2010
19 of 42
Bradley Cooper at The A-Team Press Conference in Beverly Hills on June 4, 2010
20 of 42
Bradley Cooper With Jessica Biel at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards o June 6, 2010
21 of 42
Bradley Cooper on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in New York City on March 18, 2011
22 of 42
Bradley Cooper at Scream 2011 at Universal Studios on October 15, 2011 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) October 15, 2011
23 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the Moet British Independent Film Awards in London on December 4, 2011
24 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival o January 26, 2012
25 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Fall 2012 Fashion Show in New York City on February 10, 2012
26 of 42
Bradley Cooper With Zoe Saldana at the Los Angeles Premiere of The Words on September 4, 2012
27 of 42
Bradley Cooper With Jennifer Lawrence at the Silver Linings Playbook Press Conference at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2012
28 of 42
Bradley Cooper at a Silver Linings Playbook Screening in Beverly Hills on November 19, 2012
29 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the BAFTA Los Angeles 2013 Awards Season Tea Party on January 12, 2013
30 of 42
Bradley Cooper With Jennifer Lawrence at the Oscars on February 24, 2013
31 of 42
Bradley Cooper on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on May 13, 2013
32 of 42
Bradley Cooper on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on May 20, 2013
33 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 18, 2014
34 of 42
Bradley Cooper at The Elephant Man Broadway Opening Night After Party in New York City on December 7, 2014
35 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the American Sniper New York Premiere on December 15, 2014
36 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the 87th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 22, 2015
37 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles on April 12, 2015
38 of 42
Bradley Cooper at a Screening of Aloha in London on May 16, 2015
39 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the 2015 Tony Awards in New York City on June 7, 2015
40 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the launch of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy in Los Angeles on April 13, 2016
41 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the 30th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Gala in Beverly Hills on October 14, 2016
42 of 42
Bradley Cooper at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles on October 24, 2016