42 Bradley Cooper Photos For His 42nd Birthday

Bradley Cooper Through the Years

Born in Philadelphia on January 5, 1975, Bradley Cooper celebrates his 42nd birthday Thursday. Pictured here in January 2003, the star kicked off his acting career in the late '90s, picking up early work in episodes of Sex and the City and The $treet and hitting the big screen in Wet Hot American Summer and My Little Eye. In the years since, Cooper has made Oscar-nominated turns in films like Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and American Sniper. See 42 photos of the actor through the years for his 42nd birthday, ahead.