How Bob Mackie’s Dazzling Designs Connected the Stars
Isabella Biedenharn•@isabella324
Posted on
more EW
1 of 6
Bob Mackie's Gorgeous Glam
Bob Mackie’s sequin-and-crystal creations became signature looks for the icons he dressed, and they went on to define over-the-top ’70s glitz. “All of this ‘super glamour’ is always a little tongue-in-cheek,” he says. “It’s meant to be on stage, to entertain the audience visually.” Turns out that while the audience was indeed being entertained, the performers were being inspired — by both the looks and each other. Now Mackie, 78, reveals the surprising links between his wild creations and the fierce women who donned them.
2 of 6
Raquel Welch
Welch asked Mackie to outfit part of her European nightclub act. "She says, 'I want a hot dress! I want a dress like Tina Turner would wear,'" he recalls. "So I did this whole thing of bronze and browns, like a cavewoman." After Welch wore the dress on a magazine cover, Mackie got an unexpected phone call — from Turner. "'I've been in Europe, and I saw this picture of Raquel Welch,'" Mackie recalls Turner saying. "'And I want a dress like that.'"
3 of 6
Diana Ross
Ross didn’t own this nude spangled dress. “She borrowed that from Cher!” Mackie chuckles. “They were these curvy but skinny, skinny girls.” Apparently loans happened fairly often. “She’d call and ask Cher, ‘Can I borrow this? I’m doing a photo session,’ and [Cher] would say, ‘Oh, sure.’ She’d send her over [to my studio], and we’d let her have whatever she wanted.”
4 of 6
Cher
Mackie made two of these flameinspired strip dresses — one for Turner and one for Cher, who did a number together on The Sonny and Cher Show. Cher wore hers again for a photo shoot. (“It’s great for photographs because you see legs — you see everything,” says Mackie.)
5 of 6
Tina Turner
Turner later featured hers in a nightclub act — with a new addition. "We made this big feathered back-piece that goes on her shoulders for her entrance," Mackie recalls. "Nobody's as exciting on stage as Tina. She's just a whirling dervish of excitement."
6 of 6
Lynda Carter and Beyoncé
Another version of this Turner-inspired dress would emerge in 1980 when Lynda Carter wore a Mackie creation for a tribute to Turner. And 25 years later, when Turner was being honored at the Kennedy Center, who came calling? "Beyoncé was going to do a number, and they said, 'Do you have anything?'" Mackie recalls. "Lynda's dress went right onto Beyoncé." He laughs. "It's so weird how [the dresses] can get moved around from place to place. You just have to know who to ask."