Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy

The NBA All-Star Game took place in New Orleans on Sunday, but it was Blue Ivy Carter who stole the show. The 5-year-old was seated courtside with her parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z, during the main event, where she chatted with one of the game’s mascots, got to enjoy some cotton candy, and generally looked like she has having a great time.

