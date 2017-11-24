News
16 great Black Friday deals on Amazon
Klipsch R-15PM Powered Monitor Pair
Get a pair of these sleek, versatile speakers for just $349 — that's 30% off — through Nov. 28. Buy them here.
The Walking Dead Season 7 [Blu-ray]
Take 26% off the last season of The Walking Dead, now $31.97 on Blu-ray through Dec. 2. Buy it here.
All-New Amazon Echo
You can get $20 off the Amazon Echo, now priced at $79.99–99.99, through Nov. 27. Buy it here.
The Big Sick [Blu-ray + DVD + Digital]
The breakout rom-com hit of 2017 can be yours for $15.99 — that's 60% off — now through Dec. 2. Buy it here.
Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System
Virtual reality is the future, they say. Get a headstart with the Oculus Rift, now $50 off at $349 through the end of Black Friday. Buy it here.
Sony MDR1A Premium Hi-Res Stereo Headphones
Step up your headphone game with these, now 34% off at $198 through Nov. 27. Buy them here.
The Adventure Collection: Treasure Island, The Jungle Book, Gulliver's Travels, White Fang, and The Merry Adventures of Robin Hood
Encourage the young adventurer in your life with these five classic stories, now 40% off at $42.99, through Dec. 3. Buy it here.
The Enchanted Collection: Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, The Secret Garden, Black Beauty, The Wind in the Willows, and Little Women
Sure to enchant, this quintet of classic tales is now $35.99, 35% off its usual price, through Dec. 3. Buy it here.
Sonos PLAYBAR TV Soundbar / Wireless Streaming TV and Music Speaker
The Sonos PLAYBAR speaker is now $599, down 14% of its usual price, through Nov. 27. Buy it here.
More of a PLAYBASE fan? Amazon's got the same deal going for the PLAYBAR's brother. Buy it here.
The White Princess [Blu-ray]
Get your historical fiction fix with The White Princess miniseries on Blu-ray, now 17% off at $31.47 through Dec. 2. Buy it here.
Amazon Echo Show
Amazon's signature Echo Show is now 22% off at $179.99 through Nov. 27. Buy it here.
Bosch: Special Edition Collection
Listen through the first five audiobooks in the Bosch series, now 41% off at $40 through Dec. 3. Buy it here.
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop
During Black Friday only, you can shave 14% off the price of this gaming laptop, now $899. Buy it here.
iBUYPOWER Ultra Gaming PC Desktop
This gaming desktop can be yours for $1,099.99 — 15% off the original price — if you order by the end of Black Friday. Buy it here.
Sennheiser GAME ZERO Special Edition Gaming Headset
You can take a third off the price of this gaming headset, now $119.95, during Black Friday only. Buy it here.
Harry Potter Movie Box Sets
Accio movie marathon! For the duration of Black Friday only, the Harry Potter Hogwarts Collection — which includes all eight films in DVD, Blu-ray, and digital formats — is 45% off at $85.99. If yo only want the saga on DVD, that box set is 56% off at $23.99, and you can snag the series on Blu-ray for $33.99, half its usual price. Buy them all here.