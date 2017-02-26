Bill Paxton's Life in Photos

Bill Paxton Through the Years

Born in Texas on May 17, 1955, Bill Paxton died at the age of 61 in February 2017. Pictured here in November 13, 2014, the late actor got his start in the 1980s, picking up early roles in Weird Science and Aliens. Paxton went on to appear in Titanic, Apollo 13, and Big Love, among other projects. See photos of the star through the years, ahead.