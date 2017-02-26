Bill Paxton's Life in Photos

Bill Paxton
Born in Texas on May 17, 1955, Bill Paxton died at the age of 61 in February 2017. Pictured here in November 13, 2014, the late actor got his start in the 1980s, picking up early roles in Weird Science and Aliens. Paxton went on to appear in Titanic, Apollo 13, and Big Love, among other projects. See photos of the star through the years, ahead.
Bill Paxton at Predator 2's Los Angeles Premiere on November 19, 1990
Bill Paxton at Indian Summer's Cast and Crew Barbecue in Beverly Hills on April 26, 1993
Bill Paxton at the 9th Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards in Hollywood on March 19, 1994
Bill Paxton at Opening Night of Steve Martin's Play Picasso at Lapin Agile in Westwood, California on October 22, 1994
Bill Paxton With Tom Hanks at the 1995 ShoWest in Las Vegas on 1995
Bill Paxton With Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on May 16, 1996
Bill Paxton With Louise Newbury at Titanic's Los Angeles Premiere in 1997
Bill Paxton With His Father John Paxton at Saving Private Ryan's Los Angeles Premiere on July 21, 1998
Bill Paxton at American Pie's West Coast Premiere on July 7, 1999
Bill Paxton With Billy Bob Thornton and Heath Ledger at 2000 ShoWest in Las Vegas on March 9, 2000
Bill Paxton at What Lies Beneath's Los Angeles Premiere on July 18, 2000
Bill Paxton at the American Society of Cinematographers' 17th Annual Outstanding Achievement Awards in Los Angeles on February 16, 2003
Bill Paxton at the Ghosts of the Abyss Premiere on March 31, 2003
Bill Paxton on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno on March 31, 2003
Bill Paxton at the 2003 Cannes Film Festival in May 2003
Bill Paxton With Director James Cameron at a Screening of Ghosts of the Abyss at the 56th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2003
Bill Paxton at the 2004 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2004
Bill Paxton With His Family at The Greatest Game Ever Played's Los Angeles Premiere on September 25, 2005
Bill Paxton at a Big Love Press Conference in Beverly Hills on May 18, 2006
Bill Paxton With Louise Newbury at HBO's 2007 Golden Globes After Party in Los Angeles on January 2007
Bill Paxton With Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloe Sevigny, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Harry Dean Stanton at the Los Angeles Premiere of Big Love on June 7, 2007
Bill Paxton at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 20, 2009
Bill Paxton With Jimmy Fallon on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on May 24, 2012
Bill Paxton on the Today Show on August 1, 2013
Bill Paxton at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts Los Angeles Gala Preview Reception on June 4, 2013
Bill Paxton at the Los Angeles Premiere of Million Dollar Arm on May 6, 2014
Bill Paxton at a Voice-Over Recording Session for Call of Duty in Los Angeles on December 19, 2014
Bill Paxton at a Texas Rising Photocall in Cannes, France on April 13, 2015
Bill Paxton at the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards on May 31, 2015
Bill Paxton With James Cameron , Lance Henriksen, Carrie Henn, Gale Anne Hurd, Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser, and Sigourney Weaver at SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Channel Broadcast From Comic-Con on July 22, 2016
Bill Paxton With Justin Cornwell at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on January 9, 2017
Bill Paxton at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on January 9, 2017
Bill Paxton With Tom Hanks at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017