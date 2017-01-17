Betty White

The Evolution of Betty White

See photos of the beloved actress through the years on her 95th birthday

1 of 42

 

Betty White Through the Years

Born in Oak Park, Illinois on January 17, 1922, Betty White celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday. Pictured here in 1954, the beloved star got her start as a teenager, picking up early work through commercials and programs on the radio. White made her on-screen debut in the '40s and rose to fame on TV shows like Life with ElizabethDate with the Angels, The Jack Paar Tonight Show, To Tell the Truth, and The Betty White Show. In the decades since, the actress picked up Emmy Awards for her work on Mary Tyler MooreThe Golden GirlsThe John Larroquette Show, and Saturday Night Live. See photos of White through the years, ahead. 

2 of 42

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Betty White in 1954

3 of 42

 

Betty White at Her Home With Her Dog Stormy on February 3, 1954

4 of 42

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Betty White in 1955

5 of 42

 

Betty White in 1955

6 of 42

Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Betty White at the Chirstmas Parade in Los Angeles in December 1955

7 of 42

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Betty White in 1956

8 of 42

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Betty White at Home on May 6, 1957

9 of 42

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Betty White on Betty White's Date with L.A. Fireman on June 7, 1957

10 of 42

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Betty White on The Betty White Show on March 8, 1958

11 of 42

NBCU Photo Bank

Betty White With Her Husband Allen Ludden in the 1960s

12 of 42

CBS via Getty Images

Betty White With Allen Lunden on May 8, 1963

13 of 42

CBS via Getty Images

Betty White With Allan Ludden on Password on February 7, 1967

14 of 42

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Betty White With Lorne Greene at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1967

15 of 42

CBS via Getty Images

Betty White in New York on December 27, 1968

16 of 42

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Betty White in 1970

17 of 42

 

Betty White With Allen Ludden on February 14, 1972

18 of 42

Courtesy Everett Collection

Betty White With Allen Ludden, Brett Somers, Charles Nelson Reilly, Dolly Read Martin, Richard Dawson, and Gene Rayburn on Match Game in 1973

19 of 42

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Betty White on Mary Tyler Moore in 1974

20 of 42

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Betty White With Ted Knight, Georgia Engel, Gavin MacLeod, Mary Tyler Moore, and Ed Asner on Mary Tyler Moore on November 21, 1975

21 of 42

 

Betty White With Mary Tyler Moore on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1975

22 of 42

CBS via Getty Images

Betty White With Ed Asner, Mary Tyler Moore, and Ted Knight at the Emmy Awards in 1976

23 of 42

Gene Arias/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Betty White With Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson on February 8, 1979

24 of 42

Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

Betty White With Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and Bea Arthur on The Golden Girls on July 26, 1986 

25 of 42

Ron Galella/WireImage

Betty White at the 38th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 21, 1986

26 of 42

 

Betty White on The Golden Girls in the Late 1980s

27 of 42

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Betty White With Her Golden Girls Costars Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty in 1988

28 of 42

Theo Westenberger/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Betty White With Rue McClanahan on The Golden Girls in 1989

29 of 42

Ron Galella/WireImage

Betty White at the ABC All-Star Party for Summer TCA Press Tour on July 20, 1995 

30 of 42

CBS via Getty Images

Betty White on Ladies Man in 1999

31 of 42

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Betty White With Mary Tyler Moore and Cloris Leachman at the 2nd Annual TV Land Awards in Hollywood on March 7, 2004

32 of 42

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Betty White With Rue McClanahan and Bea Arthur at the DVD Release Party for The Golden Girls in Los Angeles on November 18, 2004

33 of 42

RON TOM/ABC Photo Archives

Betty White With James Spader on Boston Legal on January 24, 2006 

34 of 42

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Betty White With Gavin MacLeod, Cloris Leachman, Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper, and Ed Asner at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Celebration for Betty White in Hollywood on August 7, 2008

35 of 42

 

Betty White With Wendie Malick, Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves on Hot in Cleveland in 2010 

36 of 42

Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Betty White on Saturday Night Live on May 4, 2010

37 of 42

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Betty White at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 29, 2012

38 of 42

Chris Polk/Getty Images

Betty White at the 41st Annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 7, 2015

39 of 42

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Betty White With Valerie Bertinelli, Wendie Malick, and Jane Leeves Celebrating Her 93rd Birthday on the Set of Hot in Cleveland on January 16, 2015

40 of 42

Fox

Betty White on Bones on October 22,  2015

41 of 42

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Betty White at the SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration in New York City on February 15, 2015

42 of 42

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

Betty White at the Media Preview for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's Beastly Ball Fundraiser at Los Angeles Zoo on June 11, 2015

