The Evolution of Betty White

Born in Oak Park, Illinois on January 17, 1922, Betty White celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday. Pictured here in 1954, the beloved star got her start as a teenager, picking up early work through commercials and programs on the radio. White made her on-screen debut in the '40s and rose to fame on TV shows like Life with Elizabeth, Date with the Angels, The Jack Paar Tonight Show, To Tell the Truth, and The Betty White Show. In the decades since, the actress picked up Emmy Awards for her work on Mary Tyler Moore, The Golden Girls, The John Larroquette Show, and Saturday Night Live. See photos of White through the years, ahead.
