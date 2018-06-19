The most memorable moments in BET Awards history

Destiny's Child perform "Cater 2 U" (2005)
M. Caulfield/WireImage
Jesse Williams speaks up (2016)
Kevin Winter/BET/Getty Images
Prince tributes (2010)
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar perform "Freedom" (2016)
Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images
Bad Boy tribute (2015)
Mark Davis/BET/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj forgets which award she won (2015)
Mark Davis/BET/Getty Images
Eminem's disses Trump (2017)
BET
D'Angelo returns (2012)
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Pharrell brings out Missy Elliott during "Come Get It Bae" (2014)
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
No shade? (2014)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
9 of 10 Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Pharrell brings out Missy Elliott during "Come Get It Bae" (2014)
