Best Wireless Headphones Under $100

This article originally appeared on Real Simple
Looking for the best sound for your buck? We sought out the most impressive tech with the most desirable price tags.
iFrogz Impulse Wireless Headphones
Aerofoam padding comfortably tunes out excess noise for up to 12 hours. On-ear controls and a built-in microphone make switching from music to calls a breeze.
To buy: iFrogz Impulse Wireless Headphones, $60; zagg.com
Skullcandy XTfree In-Ear Sport Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
Perfect for the on-the-go listener who needs their buds to stay in place through daily treadmill sessions. The TripleLock technology uses a fin, sticky gel, and an outside-the-lobe fix to keep speakers securely in your ears.
To buy: Skullcandy XTfree In-Ear Sport Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $68; amazon.com.
FX-Victoria Bluetooth Headset Over Ear Headphone
A super affordable pair, with color and pattern options for every personality, that won’t skimp on sound quality.
To buy: FX-Victoria Bluetooth Headset Over Ear Headphone, $29; amazon.com.
Plantronics BackBeat Fit Bluetooth Headphones
These waterproof and sweatproof earphones can stand up to even the most intense workouts. On-ear controls make it easy to change the song or pump up the volume on the go.
To buy: Plantronics BackBeat Fit Bluetooth Headphones, $80; amazon.com.
Photive Wirelss Bluetooth Headphones
If you struggle to find a comfy headset that doesn’t hurt your lobes, meet your match. Weighing in at just five ounces, you’ll barely feel these lightweight padded leather headphones on your ears.
To buy: Photive Wirelss Bluetooth Headphones, $50; amazon.com.
Kinivo URBN Premium Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Sleek, super chic lines make these headphones seem much more expensive than their accessible price tag might suggest. A 40mm driver packs sophisticated sound, too.
To buy: Kinivo URBN Premium Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, $29; amazon.com.
Ava Wireless Headphones
A powerful pair with a black shell and gold accents to complement any look, so sound nor style is ever compromised.
To buy: Ava Wireless Headphones, $50; urbanoutfitters.com.