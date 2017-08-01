Your Pop Culture Horoscope for August

LEO

Don’t pretend, Leo, that you haven’t obsessively followed the drama of Camila Cabello’s exit from Fifth Harmony — how very Pisces of her — or that you didn’t love every second of the “Work From Home” music video. You’ll be listening carefully to the group’s upcoming album (out Aug. 25 and titled Fifth Harmony, as if to reinforce that they’re not “Fourth Harmony” now) to see if they’re still worth it, and if they can still produce dance jams worthy of partying on your level (it is your birthday, after all), and if they allude to Cabello’s departure. But also, like, kind of rude they never called to offer you her spot?