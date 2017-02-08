Anna Nicole Smith's Life in Photos

Anna Nicole Smith died 10 years ago Wednesday. Born in Houston on November 28, 1967, the model and actress passed away on February 8, 2007 at the age of 39. Pictured here on January 23, 1992, the late star spent her 20s and 30s in front of the camera, modeling, appearing in TV shows, and starring in her own The Anna Nicole Show. Ten years after her death, see photos of Smith through the years, ahead.
Anna Nicole Smith With Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on November 30, 1992
Anna Nicole Smith on May 6, 1993
Anna Nicole Smith on July 8, 1993
Anna Nicole Smith at the Video Software Dealers Association Convention in Las Vegas on July 11, 1993
Anna Nicole Smith on December 14, 1994
Anna Nicole Smith at the Naked Gun 33 1/3 Premiere on March 16, 1994
Anna Nicole Smith With Roseanne, Whoopi Goldberg, and Bruce Willis on March 25, 1995
Anna Nicole Smith With Branscome Richmond at the 1995 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood on March 27, 1995
Anna Nicole Smith at the Jury Duty Premiere on April 12, 1995
Anna Nicole Smith on June 24, 1997
Anna Nicole Smith With RuPaul on April 3, 1998
Anna Nicole Smith at the Planet Hollywood in Beverly Hills on August 13, 1998
Anna Nicole Smith in Los Angeles on October 29, 1999
Anna Nicole Smith in New York City's Times Square on August 8, 2000
Anna Nicole Smith With Roseanne at the Lane Bryant Spring/Summer 2001 Lingerie Show on February 5, 2001
Anna Nicole Smith with Kiss at Lane Bryant's 2002 Lingerie Fashion Show in New York City on February 5, 2002
Anna Nicole Smith With Her Dog Sugar Pie at the National Cable & Telecommunications Association Press Tour at the Ritz Carlton Pasadena on July 9, 2002
Anna Nicole Smith With Jennifer Coolidge and Bijoux Deluxe at the 2nd Annual Queen of Silverlake Pageant in Los Angeles on July 13, 2002
Anna Nicole Smith With Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on August 16, 2002
Anna Nicole Smith on October 30, 2002
Anna Nicole Smith at Anna Nicole Smith Day in West Hollywood on February 18, 2003
Anna Nicole Smith in Hollywood on October 30, 2003
Anna Nicole Smith at Olympus Fashion Week in New York City on February 9, 2004
Anna Nicole Smith at the Heatherette Fashion Show during Olympus 2004 Fashion Week in New York City on February 12, 2004
Anna Nicole Smith With Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on May 7, 2004
Anna Nicole Smith With Michael Redd at the 38th Annual Victor Awards in Las Vegas on July 10, 2004
Anna Nicole Smith in Los Angeles on July 31, 2004
Anna Nicole Smith at Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2005 in New York City on September 8, 2004
Anna Nicole Smith at the 32nd Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 14, 2004
Anna Nicole Smith With Courtney Love and Avril Lavigne at the Official Afterparty for the 2004 World Music Awards in Las Vegas on September 15, 2005
Anna Nicole Smith in Hollywood, Florida on January 6, 2007