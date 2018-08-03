Hayden Panettiere's mystery man sparks rumors of split from fiancé Wladimir Klitschko

Is Hayden Panettiere single?

Panettiere, 28, was spotted holding hands with a mystery man as she left celebrity hotspot Craig’s in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The two even stopped to show off their dance moves. In photos, Panettiere can be seen dancing in the parking lot, laughing and twirling around with the man before they hopped inside their car.

Following the outing, Panettiere’s mother said the actress had split from her fiancé Wladimir Klitschko and that “there are a lot of changes going on in her life.” (Her CMT series Nashville recently concluded after six seasons.)

“But I think they’re positive changes. And I think that she’s taking some time,” her mom Lesley Vogel told Radar Online. “She needs to take a little bit of a break and make some decisions on her own of what she wants to do. So I think she is in a very good place.”

Vogel also said that amid the split and her show ending, her daughter had relocated from Nashville to L.A.

Vogel added that Panettiere and Klitschko, 42, are still on good terms and recently vacationed in Greece with their daughter.

A rep for Panettiere did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Panettiere shares 3½-year-old daughter Kaya with the Ukrainian boxing champ. The couple started dating in 2009 before splitting temporarily in 2011. They later rekindled their on-again, off-again romance and got engaged in 2013, though they never tied the knot.

Panettiere and Klitschko were last seen together in public in February while enjoying a tropical getaway with their daughter in Barbados. On the trip, the pair hung out on lounge chairs on the beach, went for a dip in the ocean and spent some time snorkeling off a boat.