Watch out Henry Cavill, there’s a new Superman in town…in the pool that is.

10-year-old Clark Kent Apuada, who is aptly nicknamed “Superman,” turned heads when he beat Michael Phelps’ 100-meter butterfly record over the weekend, CNN reports.

Apuada competed at the Far West International Championship with the Monterey County Aquatic Team in California and finished the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:09:38, more than a second faster than Phelps’ record-setting time in 1995. Adding clout to his nickname, Apuada has — impressively — only been swimming competitively for four years.

While he may not be bulletproof or have lasers shooting from his eyes, it’s clear Apuada is one of a kind.

“This kid is unlike any other young man that I’ve ever coached,” coach Dia Riana told CNN. “He’s always stood out, he’s just, he’s kind of a savant of sorts.”

Salinas Aquatic Center MCAT/Facebook

The Olympics may have a new superstar climbing up the ranks, but the pool is not the only place Apuada lives up to nickname. He is just as multi-talented on dry land as well.

“He does piano lessons, he does martial arts, and at school, if there’s a computer class, coding, or STEM programs, he’s always joining,” Clark Kent’s father, Chris Apuada, told CNN.

While those all coincidentally sound like the skills of a Hollywood action hero, Superman may also have a career as a motivational speaker, telling CNN “dream big, and always focus on your dreams and have fun.”

Watch the video above to see Apuada in action.